Head-on collision on Arkansas interstate kills 1, injures 1

An Arkansas man died Thursday evening after his pickup was hit head-on by a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 555 outside of Trumann, Arkansas State police said.

Rickey Lynn Hardin, 60, of Marked Tree was driving a 1987 Chevrolet Silverado north on Interstate 555 in Poinsett County around 6:48 p.m., according to a police report. William H. Clem, 87, of Trumann was driving a 2016 Hyundai south in a northbound lane of the highway and hit Hardin's vehicle head-on, police said.

Hardin was pronounced dead at the scene, and Clem was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro. No information on the extent of Clem's injuries was included in the report.

Police reported conditions as cloudy and dry at the time of the wreck.

Hardin's death is the 431st on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.