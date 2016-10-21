Arkansas' Republicans sure vote counting to be fair

WASHINGTON -- Arkansas Republican politicians expressed confidence Thursday that the state's ballots will be properly tallied, one day after their party's presidential nominee challenged the trustworthiness of the American electoral process.

Arkansas Democrats, meanwhile, accused Republican Donald Trump of undermining the nation's democratic system.

The New York billionaire, who alleges that the election is rigged, declined during Wednesday's debate to say whether he would concede the election in the event he loses.

"I'll keep you in suspense," he told the moderator. Thursday, Trump told supporters he would accept "a clear election result."

Thursday, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton expressed confidence that democracy will prevail on Election Day and urged Trump to shift his attention to other matters.

"I accept the judgment of the American people expressed at the ballot box," the Republican from Dardanelle said in a written statement. "In Arkansas, [R]epublicans run our election commissions for the first time in 150 years. I know a lot of those election commissioners & I know they're committed to free & fair elections. I also know why Arkansans entrusted Republicans to govern: because we focus on their jobs & paychecks, their kids' education, the safety of their streets, & other key issues. Donald Trump ought to keep the focus on those issues."

Democratic Party of Arkansas Chairman Vince Insalaco said there aren't any stolen elections in this country.

"I think the United States prides itself on having the most free and open elections and you can't rig them," he said. Trump and his backers "literally are making things up," Insalaco said, accusing them of fostering "distrust and mayhem."

"It's more than just a lack of respect. It's a condemnation, if you will, of the system and of people who are voting," he added.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is in China on a trade mission, was asked whether he was troubled by Trump's statement that he may not accept the election results.

"Sure," he replied over Skype. "I've always said I don't like the way Donald Trump phrases things, his rhetoric."

While victory is still possible for Trump, Hutchinson said the latest polling was not encouraging.

Hutchinson referred to the 2000 presidential election between Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore that was ultimately decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.

"I would have hated to see George W. Bush say in advance that he's just going to concede the election," Hutchinson said. "He needed to be able to reserve the right to contest any state that was close, as Florida was close."

At the same time, Hutchinson said, it was a tradition to recognize the validity of the election process, "unless there's some unique circumstances of it."

He continued: "Whenever the American people speak, we accept it, and barring some unforeseen circumstances, we will abide by the election results. That's my view and that's how I wish he would have expressed it."

Members of the all-Republican Arkansas congressional delegation Thursday were dismissive of the election-related conspiracy theories.

"Congressman [Bruce] Westerman believes in free and fair elections. He has faith in our electoral process and American democracy," said his spokesman, Ryan Saylor. "The congressman knows Secretary of State Mark Martin and county clerks across the state will ensure fair elections in Arkansas."

James Arnold, a spokesman for U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, said his boss would recognize the will of the people. "Rep. Crawford will of course respect the outcome of the election," he said.

A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Steve Womack said the congressman "trusts in the system and will of course respect the outcome of the election."

Asked early in the week about allegations by Trump that the election is rigged, U.S. Sen. John Boozman said he has "great faith" in the state's election officials.

"I can just speak for Arkansas. I know that they're working really hard to make sure that we have an honest and fair election. I think at the end of the day, that's how it will turn out. ... Everybody will be working very, very hard to make sure that the results, whatever they are, will be justified and the people's will," the Republican from Rogers said.

A Boozman campaign spokesman said Thursday that the senator would respect the results of the Nov. 8 election.

The incumbent's Democratic opponent, former U.S. Attorney Conner Eldridge, chided Boozman for backing Trump, saying Trump's latest comments provide "more evidence that he's not fit to be president."

"We're in uncharted waters here in presidential politics and in the political discourse of this country," Eldridge said.

Asked if he would respect the outcome of the Nov. 8 election, Eldridge said, "Of course."

"I believe in the pillars of our democracy, and that certainly includes our election system [and] it includes the jury system that I served as a prosecutor in front of," he said.

Those who lack "deep respect for these institutions of our democracy" don't belong in office, he added.

A Section on 10/21/2016