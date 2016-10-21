Subscribe Register Login

Friday, October 21, 2016, 3:34 p.m.
Boozman portrays Eldridge as gift from Obama in new ad

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:16 p.m.

Democratic Senate hopeful Conner Eldridge, left, and Republican Sen. John Boozman. Credit: Eldridge - Danny Johnston/AP; Boozman - Democrat-Gazette file photo

LITTLE ROCK — Republican U.S. Sen. John Boozman has launched his first negative ad against Democratic challenger Conner Eldridge, portraying the former federal prosecutor as a gift from President Barack Obama to predominantly conservative Arkansas.

Boozman's campaign on Friday launched the 30-second ad statewide, its fourth in the first-term lawmaker's general election campaign. The ad shows a box being delivered to a home with a note from the president, who remains deeply unpopular in Arkansas, praising Eldridge as supporting his policies.

It's the first time Boozman has run an ad even mentioning Eldridge, who trails in fundraising. Eldridge has run ads criticizing Boozman and accused the incumbent of using scare tactics to distract from what he's called a lack of achievement in the Senate.

