• Kellie Cambell of Decatur, Ga., filmed a postal worker dumping hundreds of pieces of mail in a ditch near where she lives, resulting in the Postal Service sending other workers to collect the mail so it could be delivered.
• John Nagl, the suspended headmaster of a prep school in Haverford, Pa., no longer faces an assault charge for putting his son in a chokehold during an argument over a mobile phone and marijuana, after a prosecutor ruled there was "insufficient evidence."
• Jeff Weltch, a Tractor Supply Co. manager in Sennett, N.Y., said a couple handed the store's staff an envelope containing $9,800 in cash and a checkbook that turned out to be a week's worth of receipts that a restaurant owner had mistakenly left behind in a shopping cart a day earlier.
• Kevin Wilson Jr. posted on social media a photo of the bullet-riddled historical marker in Tallahatchie County, Miss., that indicates where the body of civil-rights-era figure Emmett Till was found in 1955, calling the vandalism evidence that the "ideology that we're trying to get away from" still exists.
• Nimer Abdallah, 26, an Uber driver in Miami, was arrested on a charge of sexual battery after police investigated a complaint from a woman who had called for a ride because she was intoxicated and who reported waking up the next morning to find her pants and undergarments had been removed.
• Jeffrey Jones, 56, of Huntington Beach, Calif., is expected to survive after pulling out a razor blade and slashing his own throat while sitting at a courtroom table just moments after being convicted of sexually assaulting a child, authorities said.
• Carolyn Heckert, 48, of Smithville, Mo., was charged with first-degree murder after new technology for DNA collection and testing connected her to the slaying of a 19-year-old woman whose body was found nearly 30 years ago in Kansas City, Kan., authorities said.
• Johnny Whitsett, president of the Kemper County, Miss., Board of Supervisors, called a decision to bar people from dressing as clowns until after Halloween, including a $150 fine, a matter of public safety because people could react badly if they see a clown in their yards.
• LaTonya Carson of Dallas was convicted of identity theft and other charges in what Texas prosecutors said was a $1.2 million scam to use stolen identities to obtain illegal tax refunds in order to buy and ship more than 200 luxury used cars to Nigeria.
