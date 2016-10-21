Little Rock man hid meat, ribs from Wal-Mart under clothing, police say

A Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday at a Wal-Mart Supercenter after police say he hid packages of meat under his clothes.

James Durocher Thompson, 54, was seen putting six packages of meat into his pants and then concealing two packages of ribs, one in each coat sleeve, at the Wal-Mart at 8801 W. Baseline Road in Little Rock around 5:15 p.m., according to a Pulaski County sheriff's office report.

Police say Thompson attempted to leave the store but then saw security officers and went to the frozen food aisle, where he was taken into custody. He had been banned from Wal-Mart on several previous occasions, police said.

Thompson faces charges of shoplifting and criminal trespassing, both misdemeanors.

A court date is scheduled for Nov. 29.