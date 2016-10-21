• One of contemporary music's most prominent lyricists and entertainers, Jay Z, has been nominated for the 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame, and, if inducted, he would become the first rapper to enter the prestigious music organization. Whether inducted or not, the nomination still makes him the first rapper to be nominated for the honor. The Songwriters Hall released the list of nominees Thursday, a day ahead of its official announcement. Other nominees that could be inducted next year include George Michael, Madonna, Bryan Adams, Vince Gill, Babyface, Max Martin, Kool & the Gang and more. Eligible members can vote for three nonperforming songwriters and two performing songwriters until Dec. 16. Five songwriters, or songwriting groups, will be officially inducted at a gala in New York on June 15. Other performing nominees include Cat Stevens, Sly Stone, Chicago, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne and David Gates. Nonperforming nominees are Kenny Nolan, Randy Goodrum, Tony Macaulay, William "Mickey" Stevenson, Allee Willis, Maury Yeston, Paul Overstreet and the songwriting duos Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Dan Penn and Spooner Oldham, and Steve Barri and the late P.F. Sloan, who died last year. Songwriters are eligible for induction after writing hit songs for at least 20 years. Jay Z, who released his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, in 1996, has released multiple hits in the past two decades, from "Big Pimpin'" to "Empire State of Mind."

• Comic Amy Schumer has issued a sarcastic apology days after some people walked out of a Tampa, Fla., show in which she criticized Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. The comedian read a "Dear Tampa" letter during her show Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. In it, she questioned how she could think it was "OK to spend five minutes having a peaceful conversation with someone with different views." She also said she's sending herself "to a rehab facility" that will teach her "how to make all people happy." A Tampa Bay Times reporter who saw Schumer's show Sunday estimated about 200 people walked out after she criticized Trump and questioned one of his supporters onstage. Schumer also discussed her support for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

