North Little Rock man pleads innocent in killing
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.
A North Little Rock man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend during an argument over their relationship Tuesday night pleaded innocent in the case Thursday.
Robert Earl Burton, 20, faces a charge of capital murder in the death of Yasha Bonds, 18. Police said the two were arguing over the number of girlfriends Burton had when Burton got a gun and shot Bonds in the head. Burton reportedly told detectives that he shot Bonds because he wanted her to "shut up."
The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday outside Burton's home at 2009 Flora St., a residence in Windemere Hills, a North Little Rock Housing Authority complex. Police said a Kel-Tec 9mm pistol used in the slaying was found in a vacant lot across the street.
Burton, who is also known as "Lil Fish," has no previous criminal history as an adult, according to court records.
