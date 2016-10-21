One killed, three injured in Arkansas highway crash

An Arkansas woman was killed and three others were injured Thursday afternoon in a collision south of Crawfordsville in Crittenden County, according to Arkansas State Police.

Twyla J. Neal, 52, of Marion was driving a 2013 Ford Transit Connect Van south on Arkansas 50 near Arkansas 218 around 4:37 p.m, according to a police report. Neal failed to stop at a stop sign and died after she entered the intersection and struck a 2014 Nissan Altima headed east, state police said.

The Nissan's driver, 19-year-old Nathan Spain of Palestine, and two passengers, 20-year-old Brett L. Bumgarner of Colt, and 24-year-old Luther Wade of Palestine, were listed as injured in the report. At least one of them was reportedly taken to Regional One Health in Memphis for treatment.

Conditions were cloudy and dry at the time of the crash, state police said.

Neal's death is the 430th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.