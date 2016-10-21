Home /
Peanut butter vandal mistakes gathering for Trump rally
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:40 a.m.
AMHERST, Wis. — Disorderly conduct charges are pending against a woman who authorities say smeared peanut butter on 30 vehicles outside a gathering in central Wisconsin that she mistakenly thought was a Donald Trump rally.
WSAW-TV reports that investigators say the Monday night conservation group gathering in Amherst had nothing to do with politics.
Authorities say the 23-year-old woman was drunk when she entered the meeting and began yelling about how she hates Trump. She departed when asked to leave, but authorities say she then used peanut butter to write offensive symbols and profanity on vehicles outside.
She is free on bond.
Amherst is 115 miles north of Madison.
