Pedestrian hit, killed by 18-wheeler while walking on Arkansas interstate, police say

A pedestrian was fatally struck Friday morning when he walked in front of an 18-wheeler on Interstate 30 in southwest Arkansas, police say.

In a statement, the Texarkana Police Department said the accident occurred around 6:15 a.m. at mile marker 3, which is near Sammy Lane in Texarkana.

Authorities say the pedestrian, described as a white man between the ages of 35 and 45, walked on the interstate and was hit by an eastbound tractor-trailer.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and investigators are still working to identify him, according to police.

Police additionally described the victim as standing between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighing between 140 and 165 pounds.

A tattoo with a peace sign featuring the letters "RD" in the center was found on his leg, and the letters "EBJ" were found on his right hand, the statement reads.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Texarkana police at (903) 798-3130.