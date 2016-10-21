Arkansas man robbed of cash, thrown from moving vehicle, police say

An Arkansas man says he was robbed of at least $300 in cash and thrown from a moving vehicle Thursday afternoon, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Jaylen Parker, 21, told officers he got a ride around 2 p.m. from a Waffle House on Shackleford Road to his cousin's home in Breckenridge Square Apartments with some people he did not know, according to a police report.

Parker was sitting in the back seat when one of the passengers took money out of his left pants pocket and then threw him out of the vehicle traveling at 35 mph in the 1000 block of Breckenridge Drive, he told police.

Parker said he rolled and suffered several cuts and bruises to his right shoulder and left hand, the report noted. He was taken to CHI St. Vincent in Little Rock for treatment on his injuries, police said.

Police searched the area for the three unknown robbers Parker had described as a black male of an unknown age, a white man between 30 to 35-years-old and a black man between 30 to 35-years-old. Officers did not find the men, and no suspects were named on the report.