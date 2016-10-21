Police: Arkansas woman steals phone, smashes it with concrete

An Arkansas woman was arrested early Thursday after telling an officer she stole a phone and then smashed the screen with a chunk of concrete when it started ringing, according to the Jacksonville Police Department.

Police were called to the 200 block of Gray Street around 1:14 a.m. There, a man told officers Tiffany Hibbs, 22, of Jacksonville came to his home and asked to use his cellphone, according to a police report.

The man told investigators he gave Hibbs the Samsung Galaxy S6 Active phone and she ran off with it, the report said. Hibbs then called police and told them she was nearby on Stonewall Drive and needed to speak to an officer, the report said. It didn't indicate why she wanted to speak to law enforcement.

An officer wrote in the report that when he arrived and asked Hibbs if the phone she was holding was hers, she told him she "took this phone from a guy down the street" and "it started ringing so I smashed it with a piece of concrete."

Hibbs was arrested on charges of theft of property and criminal mischief and taken into custody, the report said. Her bail was set at $2,000.

A court date is scheduled for Nov. 3.