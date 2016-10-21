Police: Little Rock man who fled after being stopped for texting while driving arrested days later

A Little Rock man who police say fled after authorities stopped him for texting and driving was arrested two days later, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

It started Monday night when trooper Cleary Chapman pulled over 34-year-old Carlus Smith for texting and driving on Interstate 30 near Scott Hamilton Drive, according to Chapman's report. Smith parked his white Buick momentarily and then fled, eventually driving off the road and into a drainage ditch, Chapman wrote.

Chapman said Smith got out and ran toward a Rodeway Inn & Suites. Officers pursued him and said they saw Smith was carrying a handgun, at which point they called other law enforcement agencies for backup.

Police searched the area and did not locate Smith that day, Chapman wrote, adding that an officer found a handgun in a trashcan near the motel.

Authorities also searched Smith's abandoned vehicle and found drugs and drug paraphernalia in a pouch on the front passenger seat, the report said.

Smith was located and arrested Wednesday and booked into the Pulaski County jail, the report said. It was not specified where he was arrested.

He faces charges including texting and driving, driving on a suspended license, fleeing on foot, fleeing in a vehicle, carrying a weapon, possession of meth and possession of marijuana.

Smith is being held without bond, and a court date was not listed on the report.