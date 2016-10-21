Police: Little Rock student beaten by 7 people, 5 of them teens

A Little Rock School District student says he was beaten and robbed by seven people Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Officers went to the 1700 block of South Summit Street around 4:20 p.m. and found a 15-year-old boy being treated by medical personnel for bruising and swelling on his face, according to a Little Rock police report.

The teenager, who was not named in the report, told police he was outside talking to one of the alleged robbers when another person came up and punched him in the side of the head. He said he tried to run away but was struck again and fell to the ground, according to the report.

Then five more people joined in and started hitting and stomping on the teen while taking his Louis Vuitton belt, red Vans tennis shoes and Samsung cellphone, he told police.

A bystander came outside and scared the robbers off, with them scattering in multiple directions, the teenager told police.

Five of the seven robbers were listed as minors on the report, and their names were redacted. The two other suspects are unknown, police said.

Little Rock School District officials were told about the incident, police said in the report. The investigation is ongoing.