Police: Man thanks trooper in letter after speeding ticket

EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. — New Jersey State Police say the general manager of a company that operates radio stations complimented a trooper in a letter after he was ticketed for speeding.

The agency wrote on its Facebook page Thursday that Dave Coskey praised the trooper's attitude after he was pulled over on the Garden State Parkway on Sunday.

Coskey says Trooper 7515 could've given him the ticket and walked away, but instead explained that they're trying to save lives, not just hand out tickets.

Coskey says the trooper told him they want people to slow down because there have been some deadly accidents recently on that section of the parkway.

The former head of marketing for the Borgata casino and the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers says the trooper then escorted him off the shoulder and back onto the roadway.