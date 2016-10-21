Police: Driver robbed at gunpoint after giving ride to man in Little Rock

An armed robber pointed a revolver at a driver's head before stealing money and leaving with his car Thursday in south Little Rock, according to a police report.

The robbery and carjacking occurred around 3:35 p.m. when the driver, a 31-year-old Little Rock man, was traveling in his silver 2014 Toyota Camry near the Wal-Mart store at 8801 Baseline Road, authorities said.

When the robber, described as a black man between 22 and 26 years old, asked for a ride in the area, the driver allowed him into his vehicle on the passenger side, the victim told police.

A short time later, the robber pulled a chrome revolver from his right pocket, pointed it at the driver and demanded that he get his hands up and exit the car.

The robber then got of the car's passenger side and reentered on the driver's side before fleeing north in the vehicle on Production Drive and later east on Distribution Drive, the report said.

The man abandoned the car in the 8100 block of Distribution Drive with the vehicle still running and fled again on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

The robber was described by authorities as standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants at the time, according to the report.