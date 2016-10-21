14 university faculties strike a 2nd day

More than 100,000 state university students in Pennsylvania were told Thursday to stay at school as striking professors returned to picket lines on 14 campuses for a second day and their union pleaded for a resumption of contract talks.

The state university system had informed students they should show up for class unless their individual schools indicated otherwise. With no new systemwide guidance coming on day two of the walkout, the schools began providing their own instructions.

Some, like California and Cheyney universities, told students to wait up to 15 minutes before leaving empty classrooms or submit work through online portals. Others were holding information sessions or providing lists of striking faculty and postponed classes.

The Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties said professors will remain off the job until a new contract is reached. On Tuesday, the state system gave the union what it said was its final offer, and then withdrew from bargaining.

Louisiana LGBT order draws fight

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana’s Republican attorney general asked a judge Thursday to block the Democratic governor’s order banning discrimination in state government against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people, in an escalating dispute over the protection language.

In his court challenge, Attorney General Jeff Landry says Gov. John Bel Edwards’ anti-discrimination order violates state law and exceeds the governor’s authority. He’s seeking to have the order declared unconstitutional.

Edwards accused Landry of putting “his own political interests ahead of the needs of our state,” saying his position means that “only businesses that reserve the right to discriminate are eligible for a state contract, and that’s just wrong.”

In April, Edwards issued his anti-discrimination order which prohibits discrimination in government and state contracts based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Landry’s office has blocked dozens of contracts to let state agencies hire outside lawyers that contain the anti-discrimination clause. Edwards sued Landry over the attorney general’s refusal to approve the contracts.

This week, a judge ruled against Edwards, suggesting the attorney general has discretion in how his office reviews the legal contracts. Landry’s challenge wants the judge to decide whether the governor’s executive order is legal.

Air bag inflator kills 11th person in U.S.

DETROIT — A 50-year-old woman who died after a car wreck last month in California is the 11th U.S. victim of Takata Corp.’s defective air bag inflators.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed the woman’s death on Thursday but didn’t release her name. Up to five people also may have been killed by the air bags in Malaysia, bringing the number of deaths globally to as many as 16.

The agency said the woman, identified in Riverside County, Calif., coroner’s records as Delia Robles, 50, of Corona, was driving a 2001 Honda Civic. Riverside police said in a statement that a man making a left turn in a Chevrolet pickup was hit head-on by the Civic. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries, the statement said.

Takata air bags can inflate with too much force, which causes a metal canister to rupture and spew shrapnel into the vehicle. Tokyo-based Takata, unlike other manufacturers, uses the chemical ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion that inflates air bags in a crash.

More than 69 million inflators have been recalled in the U.S. and more than 100 million worldwide.

Georgia executes police officer’s killer

JACKSON, Ga. — A man convicted of killing an Atlanta police officer and wounding a second officer with an AR-15 rifle was executed late Wednesday, becoming the seventh inmate put to death in Georgia this year.

Gregory Paul Lawler, 63, was pronounced dead at 11:49 p.m. at the state prison in Jackson after he was injected with the barbiturate pentobarbital. He was convicted of murder in the October 1997 slaying of Officer John Sowa and for critically wounding Officer Patricia Cocciolone.

The Georgia Supreme Court said in a statement it had unanimously denied defense requests to halt the execution.

Lawler didn’t make a final statement and refused an offer of a prayer. Then he lay on the gurney with his eyes closed as the lethal drug flowed, taking several deep breaths and yawning before becoming still.

