Season stats for Arkansas football commitments
This article was published today at 10:27 a.m.
How Arkansas’ 2017 football commitments are faring.
PS.;NAME;HT;WT.;40;SCHOOL;TONIGHT;FOR SEASON
OL; KIRBY ADCOCK;6-5; 300; Nashville; at Mena
Helped Scrappers average 338.2 rushing and 214 passing yards a game
DE; RYDER ANDERSON; 6-6; 230; 4.9; Katy, Texas; Thurs. vs. Tompkins
9 UT, 4 AT, 2 SA, 4 QB hurries, 1 FF
MALEEK BARKLEY; 5-11, 180; 4.45; Austin, (Texas) Lake Travis; vs. Leander
61-646 rushing, 10 TDs, 18-319 receiving, 2 TDs, 5-109 KOR
Ath; JARROD BARNES; 5-11; 172; 4.37; Cabot; at Bryant
67-501 rushing, 7 TDs, 25-35-484 passing, 2 TDs, 1 int., 5-119 KOR, 1 TD, 47 yard int for score
S;MONTARIC BROWN; 6-1;180; 4.5; Ashdown; vs. Arkadelphia
59 TT, 4 ints. one for 71 yard score, 32-557 receiving, 5 TDs, 3-24 KOR, 4-54 PR
OL; SHANE CLENIN; 6-6; 295; 5.1 Festus, (Mo.) Jefferson; vs. Charleston
57 pancake blocks, helped team average 367.7 rushing yards, 31 TT, 4 TFL
CB; JORDON CURTIS; 6-2, 185: 4.42; Jenks, Okla.; at Yukon
7.5 TT, 1 int return for a score, 29-259 rushing, 3 TDs, 5-93 receiving
RB; CHASE HAYDEN; 5-11; 185; 4.47; Collierville (Tenn.) St. George's Independent School; vs. Memphis Academy of Health Sciences
91-965 rushing, 16 TDs, 8-115 receiving, 1TD, 2-40 PR, 3 UT
DB; KOREY HERNANDEZ; 5-11; 175; 4.5; Ellenwood, (Ga.) Cedar Grove; Sat. at Stone Mountain
38 TT, 15 PBU, 4 TFL, 2 FF, 1 int, 1 blocked punt, 1-9 rushing, 7-125 receiving, 1 TD, 3-238 KOR, 2 TDs
QB; DAULTON HYATT; 6-4; 182; 4.62; Attalla, (Ala.) Etowah; vs. Scottsboro
88-121-1513 passing, 16 TDs, 1 int, 43-427 rushing, 4 TDs
WR; KOILAN JACKSON; 6-3; 210; 4.52; Joe T. Robinson; vs. Malvern
18-163 rushing, 3 TDs, 36-753 receiving, 8 TDs, 2-2-36 passing, 1 TD, 3 two-point convs, 5-129 PR, 1 TD, 1-13 KOR, 4 TT
CB;JARQUES MCCLELLION; 6-1; 180; 4.41;
Delray Beach (Fla.) American Heritage; at Navarre
33 TT, 14 passes defended, 2 completions, 13-382 receiving, 4 TDs, 5-227 KOR
S;DERRICK MUNSON 6-0; 200; 4.6 ; Metairie, (La.) Rummel; at Brother Martin
73 TT, 5 TFL, 3 ints, 3-23 PR
WR; JONATHAN NANCE; 6-1;181; 4.44; Miss.Gulf Coast C.C.; Sat. vs. Peral River C.C.
14–152 receiving
LB; JOSH PAUL; 6-2; 205; 4.76; New Orleans De La Salle; at St. James
53 TT, 1 SA, 5 TFL, 2 FF, 1 returned for TD, 1 int, 1 blocked punt. 1-56 PR
TE; JEREMY PATTON; 6-6; 248; 4.59; Arizona Western College; Sat. at Pima C.C.
7–71 receiving, 1 TD
OL; DALTON WAGNER; 6-9; 312; n/a; Richmond, (Ill.)
Richmond-Burton; at Woodstock
12 TT, .5 SA, 1 TFL
Ath. De’VION WARREN; 5-11; 168; 4.53; Monroe, (La.) Ouachita Parish; vs. West Monroe
28-57-405 passing, 5 TDs, 66-751 rushing, 17 TDs
RB; MALEEK WILLIAMS; 5-11;215;4.42; Punta Gorda, (Fla.) Charlotte; at Cape Coral
89-826 rushing, 13 TDs, 1-11 receiving, 4 TT
LAST WEEK: KIRBY ADCOCK (Helped offense to 375 rushing yards and 143 passing yards in 56-51 victory over Ashdown); RYDER ANDERSON (2 TT in 68-9 victory over Morton Ranch); MALEEK BARKLEY (7-51 rushing, 1 TD, 1-43 receiving in 68-0 victory over Lehman); JARROD BARNES (No stats (ankle injury) in 20-17 victory over LR Central); MONTARIC BROWN (8-135 receiving, 1 TD, 2-6 KOR in 56-51 loss to Nashville); SHANE CLENIN (2 pancake blocks, helped team rush for 347 yards in 35-26 loss to St. Vincent); (JORDON CURTIS (Open date); CHASE HAYDEN (11-182 rushing, 2 TDs in 42-7 victory over Tipton-Rosemark Academy); KOREY HERNANDEZ (6 TT, 2 TFL, 3 PBUs in 49-0 victory over Pace); DAULTON HYATT (3-3-107 passing, 3 TDs 1-10 rushing in 56-21 victory over Crossville); KOILAN JACKSON (6-77 rushing, 1 TD, 4-65 receiving, 1 TD, 1-1-6 passing, 1 TT in 35-31 victory over Malvern); JARQUES MCCLELLION (4-167 receiving, 2 TDs, 5 TT, no passes completed against him, 1-23 KOR in 21-20 loss to Cardinal Newman) DERRICK MUNSON (12 TT, 5 TFL in 17-10 victory Jesuit); JONATHAN NANCE(no stats in 47-35 victory over Southwest Mississippi C.C.); JOSH PAUL (2 TT in 41-14 victory over J.S. Clark); JEREMY PATTON (3-20 receiving in 59-12 victory over Phoenix College); DALTON WAGNER(3 TT in 28-6 loss to Genoa-Kingston); DE’VION WARREN(17-145 rushing, 5 TDs, 3-9-48 passing, 1 TD in 42-38 loss to Alexandria); MALEEK WILLIAMS (11-87 rushing, 1 TD, 1-1-minus 6 yards passing, 4 TT in 24-21 victory over North Fort Myers)
