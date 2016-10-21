Sherwood man faces multiple counts of child porn possession

Pulaski County authorities apprehended a Sherwood man Friday, charging him with multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

According to an incident report from the Pulaski County sheriff’s office, deputies received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that referred them to 21-year-old Nicholas Youngblood.

The national center told deputies Youngblood was speaking with a child through a social media app and the conversation could be sexual in nature, the report said.

The report said when deputies arrived at his home Friday, Youngblood allowed them to examine his mobile device and computer. After the search and speaking with Youngblood, the sheriff’s office determined the information from the national center was “credible” and required additional investigation, the report said.

Youngblood faces seven counts of child porn possession. Online jail records indicate he was booked into the Pulaski County jail at 3:08 p.m. He is being held without bond.