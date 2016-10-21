State's unemployment rate rises to 4 percent in September

The unemployment rate in Arkansas rose to 4 percent in September, up from 3.9 percent a month earlier, the state Department of Workforce Services said.

The latest figures, released Friday, reflected about 1,500 more unemployed Arkansans and about 540 fewer employed Arkansans in September than were reported in August, the agency said in a statement.

The number of unemployed Arkansans was down by nearly 11,400 from the same period a year earlier, when the state's unemployment rate was 5 percent, the statement noted.

The U.S. unemployment rate in September was 5 percent, up from 4.9 percent in August.

