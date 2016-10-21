Subscribe Register Login

Friday, October 21, 2016, 11:32 a.m.
Yoga pants parade to protest man's comments on women's wear

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:40 a.m.

BARRINGTON, R.I. — Women clad in yoga pants plan to parade through a coastal Rhode Island town in protest of a man who says the outfits look tacky and ridiculous.

The women plan to hold a parade Sunday in Barrington to show they can wear whatever they want.

Their outrage is in response to a letter that town resident Alan Sorrentino wrote to the Barrington Times about his dislike of yoga pants. He said women over age 20 shouldn't wear them.

Sorrentino wrote that yoga pants belong in the yoga studio and that it's bizarre and disturbing to see women wear them in public. He says they should wear a "nice pair of tailored slacks" or jeans instead.

The women are calling his comments sexist and are planning to parade down his street.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

4concernedcitizens says... October 21, 2016 at 11:02 a.m.

What man is against yoga pants?

