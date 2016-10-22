Auburn runs over, routs Arkansas 56-3

— Auburn Fast.

That's what they call their brand of football at Auburn. On Saturday, the No. 21 Tigers backed it up.

Auburn scored on its first offensive play, and quickly added two more touchdowns en route to a 56-3 blowout win over No. 17 Arkansas. The loss equaled the Razorbacks' most lopsided since a 70-17 defeat at Southern Cal in 2005.

The 53-point margin was also the worst ever for Arkansas in an SEC game.

Auburn's potent run game totaled 543 yards against Arkansas. It was the most rushing yards the Hogs had ever allowed, topping a 505-yard effort by Rice in 1953.

"Once that whistle started from the first play in the first quarter we didn't play well," said Arkansas coach Bret Bielema, who fell to 1-3 in his career against Auburn. "Defensively, we definitely gave up too many free yards and too many things uncontested.

"We have to do a lot better job of putting our guys in the position to have success. If the position we have been putting them in can't be executed or called, then we have to make changes. We want to approach these last four (games) as an opportunity to get better."

The Razorbacks had given up a combined 630 rushing yards in their other SEC losses to Texas A&M and Alabama. In SEC games, the Hogs' defense is allowing 9.2 yards per rush attempt.

Auburn (5-2, 3-1) couldn't have asked for a better start. After a defensive stop, Eli Stove ran 78 yards on an end-around on the Tigers' first offensive play from scrimmage, igniting the capacity crowd of 87,451 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

"The first play that goes to the house, you knew they couldn't wait to get off the bus and run that play," Bielema said. "We have to take a serious look at some of the things that we are doing, how we are making guys plays and what we are asking them to do."

Arkansas reached the Auburn 31 on the ensuing series, but the coaching staff was late to relay in a play call, which led to a delay of game penalty before what would have been a third-and-1. The Razorbacks were forced to punt and the Tigers scored again on the next possession.

It was Arkansas' best chance to score a touchdown the entire game. The Razorbacks finished with only 215 yards of offense, including 25 rushing yards.

It was the first time Arkansas had been kept out of the end zone since a 52-0 loss at Alabama in 2013.

"We played a complete game," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. "Holding that group to 25 yards rushing was really unbelievable."

Kamryn Pettway ran over Arkansas safety Josh Liddell on a 9-yard touchdown run to give Auburn a 14-0 lead with three minutes left in the first quarter. Arkansas nearly forced a turnover on the touchdown drive, but Ryan Pulley dropped a would-be interception deep in Tigers territory.

A fumble led to another Auburn score. Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen was pressured on a third-and-long and scrambled, but lost the ball while trying to pump fake an Auburn defender. The Tigers' Marlon Davidson recovered the fumble at the Razorbacks 27.

Stanton Truitt ran for a 20-yard touchdown run two plays later to give Auburn a 21-0 lead with 57 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Tigers had 196 yards of total offense in the first quarter, 41 more yards than the Razorbacks had at halftime.

It appeared Arkansas had been dealt a heavy blow in the second quarter when quarterback Austin Allen was hit below the knee and from behind by Auburn defensive end Carl Lawson. Allen laid on the field for several minutes before he was helped to the sideline by members of the Razorbacks' training staff.

Allen only missed two plays, however. He returned to the game for the ensuing series, wearing a brace on his knee.

Auburn's defensive front put pressure on Allen throughout the game. He was sacked three times and hit many more. The Razorbacks have allowed 21 sacks through eight games after allowing 14 total the past two seasons.

Allen completed 17 of 30 passes for 187 yards. He failed to throw a touchdown pass for the first time in his career and was also intercepted once.

The Tigers extended their lead to 28-0 with 1:28 left before halftime when Truitt caught a 45-yard touchdown from Sean White.

Arkansas responded with a 39-yard drive and pulled within 28-3 on Adam McFain's career-long 54-yard field goal as time expired in the half.

Auburn scored two more times in the third quarter - first on White's 2-yard quarterback keeper on fourth-and-goal, and again on Pettway's 23-yard run with 42 seconds left in the quarter.

Pettway rushed for 192 yards on 27 carries. Stove added 94 yards on three rush attempts.

Truitt's 31-yard run extended the Tigers' lead to 49-3 early in the fourth quarter. Truitt finished with 123 all-purpose yards. Kam Martin capped the scoring with a 51-yard touchdown run with 4:57 left.

Auburn had seven rush plays of at least 20 yards. The Tigers averaged 9.5 yards per attempt.

"When you are playing against teams like this, especially teams that like to run the football as well as Auburn, it is as simple as being gap sound, edge sound and support sound," Bielema said. "We unfortunately aren't that way at this point."

Arkansas has an open date next Saturday. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play again Nov. 5 against Florida in Fayetteville.