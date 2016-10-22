Developer sets plan on Little Rock's Main Street

Plans for a 25,353-square-foot retail and residential development at 1424 Main St. have been filed with the Capitol Zoning District Commission.

Sergeant Architecture submitted plans on behalf of developer Matt Foster in advance of the commission's November meeting. The development would take the place of the Miracle Wash laundromat and include 11,333 square feet of retail space on the ground floor with 10,720 square feet of residential on the second floor.

Foster purchased the property for $500,000 in September. He said the project, located in the South on Main district, "has a lot of moving parts" and plans are still being formalized. MWF Construction of Little Rock, a business owned by Foster, will serve as contractor.

"It's pretty evident to anybody that goes downtown, the momentum that is going on there," Foster said. "There is still interest in retail and residential property and I think you can see by the plans we are addressing some of those needs."

Capitol zoning approval will be needed for the project in order for construction to move forward. Foster said demolition of the laundromat was scheduled for late November.

Plans for the project include rooftop patios, residential balconies and an eight-vehicle garage. The five planned residences range in size from 1,700 square feet to 2,860 square feet.

Retail space included in the plans ranges from 883 to 2,568 square feet for seven businesses.

Previously the property has been used for a fast food restaurant and auto parts store. Real estate agent Tony Curtis, who specializes in downtown properties, said the development will be more compatible with the current and historic makeup of Main Street.

"It was built too far from the street," Curtis said of the existing structure. "It never fit when you walked down Main Street. It broke up the continuity."

If approved, Foster's development will be the second new residential development given an OK by the commission this year. A 35-unit apartment complex on the 1300 block of South Scott Street was approved by commissioners Thursday. The three-story, two-building development was approved earlier this month by the Little Rock Historic District Commission.

It will be built across Scott Street from the Villa Marre.

Developer Tommy Lasiter could not be reached for comment on that project. Capitol Zoning District Commission Executive Director Boyd Maher described the project as possibly "the single largest private residential development in the neighborhood's history."

Downtown Little Rock Partnership Executive Director Gabe Holmstrom said new residential and retail projects are welcome developments for Main Street.

"Anytime we can create additional density in our downtown district is a positive," Holmstrom said. "The more people we have living downtown, the more activity there is going to be and the more incentive there will be for retailers, restaurants and other businesses to locate downtown."

