Home /
Downtown Little Rock eatery site of carjacking
By Emma Pettit , Brandon Riddle
This article was published today at 3:45 a.m.
A woman's vehicle was stolen as she attempted to enter it Wednesday night in the parking lot of a downtown Little Rock Jimmy John's, authorities said.
Little Rock police were called shortly before 9 p.m. to the shop at 700 Broadway. A witness told an officer that a man approached her as she left the eatery and was getting into her silver Kia Soul. Police said the carjacker pushed the woman out of the way and "reached down into his waistline." At that point, the woman said, she saw a silver object in his hand and she ran back inside the restaurant to call 911.
The carjacker -- described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old, standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds -- then fled west on Seventh Street in her car, authorities said.
Metro on 10/22/2016
Print Headline: Police beat
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Downtown Little Rock eatery site of carjacking
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.