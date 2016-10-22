Downtown Little Rock eatery site of carjacking

A woman's vehicle was stolen as she attempted to enter it Wednesday night in the parking lot of a downtown Little Rock Jimmy John's, authorities said.

Little Rock police were called shortly before 9 p.m. to the shop at 700 Broadway. A witness told an officer that a man approached her as she left the eatery and was getting into her silver Kia Soul. Police said the carjacker pushed the woman out of the way and "reached down into his waistline." At that point, the woman said, she saw a silver object in his hand and she ran back inside the restaurant to call 911.

The carjacker -- described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old, standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds -- then fled west on Seventh Street in her car, authorities said.

Metro on 10/22/2016