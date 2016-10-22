Striking professors, colleges reach deal

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The union representing striking professors at 14 Pennsylvania state universities reached a tentative contract agreement Friday and immediately ended a walkout that was in its third day.

Both sides thanked Gov. Tom Wolf for helping to end the impasse, which had disrupted classes for over 100,000 students.

The new contract provides raises for all employees but also requires them to pick up a greater share of their health care costs. It must now go to the full union membership for ratification.

Professors walked off the job Wednesday morning after the union turned down what the university said was its last contract offer.

The union represents more than 5,000 faculty members and coaches at the state-run universities. State funding for the system, $444 million this year, is about the same as it was 17 years ago, even as full-time enrollment has risen more than 10 percent.

Chief: No discipline in Minnesota death

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police Chief Janee Harteau said Friday that two Minneapolis officers involved in the fatal shooting of a black man last November won't face discipline.

Harteau made the announcement Friday at a news conference. The department conducted an internal investigation after the death of 24-year-old Jamar Clark during a confrontation with two white police officers. Some witnesses told police that Clark was handcuffed at the time.

But an investigation by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension found that the officers had tried and failed to handcuff Clark, and he was shot in the ensuing confrontation after one of the officers shouted that Clark had his hand on the officer's gun.

Clark's death set off weeks of protests, including an 18-day tent encampment around the area's police precinct station.

Harteau said the officers didn't violate any policy and the use of deadly force was warranted.

The county attorney and the U.S. attorney both declined to bring charges against the officers, Mark Ringgenberg and Dustin Schwarze, citing inconsistent witness testimony.

Investigators said Ringgenberg wrestled Clark to the ground but wound up on his back atop Clark and felt Clark's hand on his weapon. Schwarze then shot Clark in the head during an encounter that lasted barely a minute.

Former NSA contractor ordered held

BALTIMORE -- Harold T. Martin III of Glen Burnie, Md., the former National Security Agency contractor accused of stealing classified information, will remain in custody as prosecutors continue building a case against him, a federal judge ruled Friday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge A. David Copperthite said Martin was a flight risk who appeared to have stolen government information over two decades that "enemies would love to explore."

Martin, a former U.S. Navy lieutenant, has been locked up since August when FBI agents who searched his home and car found evidence of what prosecutors call a "breathtaking" theft of top secret government information.

Investigators found records dated from 1996 to 2016, seized dozens of computers and digital storage devices and, all told, recovered some 50 terabytes of information -- or enough to fill roughly 200 laptops.

Bid to move Memphis statue blocked

GATLINBURG, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Historical Commission blocked a plan by Memphis city leaders to move a statue honoring a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader out of the downtown area.

On Friday, the commission denied an application to waive criteria for the statue's removal under the Tennessee Heritage Protection Act, which bars removing or disturbing war memorials on public property.

The Memphis City Council voted in August 2015 to relocate the statue and move the buried remains of Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife from a park near downtown Memphis.

