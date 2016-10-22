• Embedded within the manic action of Inferno, the latest big-screen adaptation of a Dan Brown thriller, is a warning about the dangers of seeking simple solutions to complex problems, which the film's star, Tom Hanks, said is a theme that echoes in the current U.S. presidential race between Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton. Inferno sets Hank's polymathic professor Robert Langdon on the trail of a deadly plague concocted by billionaire scientist Bertrand Zobrist (Ben Foster) out of a sort of warped humanitarianism: He plans to end war, poverty and famine by wiping out half the world's population. Hanks, who said he's going to vote for Clinton, said in an interview in London that the belief that there's a "one-step answer to all problems" is alarmingly relevant. "Down through history there's been an awful lot of people who say: Here's what the problem is, here's what it was caused by, and all you have to do is my suggestion, there's an easy way in order to make it go away," Hanks said. "It's very simplistic, it's very reactionary. It's almost like a fundamental embracing of a brand of ignorance," he said.

• Lady Gaga returned to the New York City bar where she performed years ago as an unsigned act on the eve of her new album's release, singing rock and pop songs for an audience including Robert De Niro, Helen Mirren, die-hard fans and music industry insiders. Gaga sang tracks from Joanne, released Friday, at The Bitter End late Thursday, going from piano to guitar. She was backed by a band that included Mark Ronson, who produced the new album, and Hillary Lindsey, who co-wrote with Gaga. The Grammy winner, who grew up in New York City, performed songs like "Million Reasons" and "Joanne," an homage to her aunt who died at 19 from lupus before Gaga was born (Joanne is the singer's middle name). After the performance inside the bar, Gaga performed outside for her fans. She sang two more songs from the top of the bar's roof, even sitting down on the edge of the roof to belt out the lyrics as fans and residents cheered her on. The Thursday show, also attended by Gaga's mother and father, was the second date on her Dive Bar Tour with Bud Light.

