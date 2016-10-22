Robber threatens kids in Little Rock, police say

Police said an armed robber pointed a silver revolver at the heads of two children while demanding items from a Little Rock woman early Wednesday.

The woman told authorities that the robber, an acquaintance of hers, knocked on her apartment door at Big Country Chateau Apartments at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road around 4:20 a.m., shortly after entering with two other unknown robbers.

According to a report, the acquaintance, whom the victim knew only by his street name, identified himself as Chicago at the 46-year-old woman's door. Upon entry, one of the other robbers pushed the woman against a wall, demanding money and pills.

Authorities said that a short time later Chicago held the revolver at two children -- ages 11 and 13 -- and made a second demand. He was able to take $982 and Percocet pills, according to the report. Chicago and the two other robbers, described as black men between 25 and 30 years old, then fled, police said. No one was reported injured.

Metro on 10/22/2016