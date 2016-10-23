County schools millage rate to stay same, but it's on ballot

Ballots in the Nov. 8 general election in the Pulaski County Special School District will include a question on the school district's current 40.7-mill property-tax rate.

Early voting begins Monday.

The 40.7-mill property-tax rate is the current rate in the Pulaski County Special district and no change in the rate is being proposed.

Millage rates have to be on the ballot at least once a year in every Arkansas school district, regardless of whether a district is seeking any change in its rate. That's required under Article 14, Section 3 of the Arkansas Constitution.

If a district is seeking no change in its tax rate, residents vote on the current tax rate. No matter how the vote turns out, the existing millage rate will remain the same.

The Pulaski County Special district's election of School Board members and the vote on the property-tax rate are being held in conjunction with the general election this year as the result of a directive from Arkansas Education Commissioner Johnny Key.

Key acts in place of the School Board for the Pulaski County Special district that is exiting state control for fiscal distress.

Act 1281 of 2015 permits districts to choose to conduct school board and millage elections at the same time as the general election. Traditionally, school elections are held each September.

