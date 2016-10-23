Hogs drop out of AP poll following blowout loss

Arkansas' stretch of six straight weeks in the Top 25 came to an end Sunday.

A day after a stunning 56-3 loss at No. 21 Auburn, the Razorbacks slid from No. 17 to unranked in this week's Associated Press poll. The defeat was the worst of the Bret Bielema era and Arkansas' worst since a 70-17 loss at USC in 2005.

Auburn jumped up six spots to No. 15. The Tigers are one of six SEC teams ranked, including No. 1 Alabama, No. 9 Texas A&M, No. 14 Florida (the Hogs' opponent after a bye week), No. 18 Tennessee and No. 19 LSU. Like Arkansas, Ole Miss fell out of the Top 25, dropping out from No. 23 after a 38-21 loss at LSU.