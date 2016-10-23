Happy birthday. Your intuition is as stellar as always this year, but the difference is that you're learning to trust and follow it, even when it's not giving you what you'd most like to hear. With this maturity comes outstanding luck. First it's personal in November, and then it's financial in December and far into 2017.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There's a certain ease in the way you talk to people, and they'll let down their guards. Ironically, your casual delivery takes a lot of work. The casualness is only achieved through practice.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You know what you're into and what you're not at all interested in, and these are the guardrails that will keep you on track today. By simply following your attractions and fleeing your aversions, you'll do quite well.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll be invited into a realm of intrigue. How far do you want to go with this? Your sign-mate Salman Rushdie suggested that to understand just one life, you have to swallow the world.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Whose company do you crave? That's the question, as your social needs have shifted into a different place than they were this time last year.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You know what you know about people. You can tell when they are hiding something and, even better, whether that something is interesting enough to warrant an information hunt.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You go about your business in a very clean and orderly way. This is a talent of yours, though an under-celebrated one. You'll get your day in the sun, even though it's not something you're very worried about now.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Life doesn't have to be complex and dramatic. The ones who can explain the big ideas simply are the ones to study, add to your team, befriend and never let get away.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): What's happening now is a lot of milling around and not enough leadership. Go on and tell them what you want them to do. They may like your ideas, or they may resist them, but having ideas is better than not having them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There's a tinge of recklessness in the mood. It's something to watch. The ideas that are spawned here are truly fun, comical and even wise, at least in their theoretical form. Still, think twice before you act on them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Could being busy really be a form of laziness? If you're busy doing things that don't challenge you, it might be. It's better to relax up for your greatness than to waste energy on meaningless things.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Because of your generous spirit, you sometimes over-estimate what others are offering you and under-estimate your gifts to the world. You have something valuable to give. Don't discount it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): When the inexplicable happens right next to the ordinary, you're not quite sure how to take it. Is this supernatural interference? Is it a once-in-a-lifetime type of occurrence? Or could this possibly be the new "normal"?

