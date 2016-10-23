Other contested races

Early voting starts Monday for the Nov. 8 general election. Following is a list of candidates in contested races for president and vice president, Congress, the Legislature and judicial positions. An asterisk (*) denotes an incumbent and affiliations are denoted by (B) Better For America, (C) Constitution, (D) Democrat, (G) Green, (I) independent, (L) Libertarian, (NP) nonpartisan judicial, (R) Republican and (W) write-in. Candidates listed in alphabetical order.

U.S. PRESIDENT AND

VICE PRESIDENT

Darrell L. Castle and Scott N. Bradley (C)

Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine (D)

Jim Hedges and Bill Bayes (I)

Gary Johnson and Bill Weld (L)

Lynn S. Kahn and Kathleen Monahan (I)

Evan McMullin and Nathan Johnson (B)

Jill Stein and Ajamu Baraka (G)

Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence (R)

U.S. SENATE

*Sen. John Boozman (R)

Conner Eldridge (D)

Frank Gilbert (L)

Jason Tate (W)

U.S. HOUSE

DISTRICT 1

*Rep. Rick Crawford (R)

Mark West (L)

DISTRICT 2

Dianne Curry (D)

Chris Hayes (L)

*Rep. French Hill (R)

Charles Neely (W)

Mathew Wescott (W)

DISTRICT 3

Steve Isaacson (L)

*Rep. Steve Womack (R)

DISTRICT 4

Kerry Hicks (L)

*Rep. Bruce Westerman (R)

ARKANSAS SENATE

DISTRICT 22

*Sen. David Burnett (D)

Rep. Dave Wallace (R)

DISTRICT 26

*Sen. Eddie L. Cheatham (D)

Elvis Presley (L)

DISTRICT 27

Trent Garner (R)

*Sen. Bobby J. Pierce (D)

DISTRICT 32

Will Bond (D)

Jacob A. Mosier (L)

DISTRICT 34

*Sen. Jane English (R)

Joe Woodson (D)

ARKANSAS HOUSE

OF REPRESENTATIVES

DISTRICT 3

Cecil Anderson (L)

*Rep. Brent Talley (D)

Danny Watson (R)

DISTRICT 4

Fonda F. Hawthorne (D)

*Rep. DeAnn Vaught (R)

DISTRICT 7

Sonia Eubanks Barker (R)

Glenn Glover (I)

Floyd M. Thomas Jr. (D)

DISTRICT 10

Dorothy Hall (D)

*Rep. Mike Holcomb (R)

DISTRICT 14

*Rep. Camille Bennett (D)

Roger D. Lynch (R)

DISTRICT 15

*Rep. Ken Bragg (R)

Wayne Willems (L)

DISTRICT 18

Richard Bright (D)

*Rep. Richard Womack (R)

DISTRICT 20

John Maddox (R)

Henry T. Nielson (I)

DISTRICT 25

Jerry M. Rephan (D)

Les A. Warren (R)

DISTRICT 27

Melissa Larkan Fults (D)

Andy Mayberry (R)

DISTRICT 29

*Rep. Fred Love (D)

Glen Schwarz (L)

DISTRICT 32

Susan Inman (D)

*Rep. Jim Sorvillo (R)

DISTRICT 33

*Rep. Warwick Sabin (D)

Michael Williams (L)

DISTRICT 38

Victoria Leigh (D)

Carlton Wing (R)

DISTRICT 39

*Rep. Mark Lowery (R)

Bill Rahn (D)

DISTRICT 42

*Rep. Bob Johnson (D)

Patrick Thomas (R)

DISTRICT 44

Garry Baker (L)

*Rep. Joe Farrer (R)

DISTRICT 49

Steve Hollowell (R)

*Rep. Marshall Wright (D)

DISTRICT 54

Johnny Rye (R)

Hunter Williams (D)

DISTRICT 57

Jimmy Gazaway (R)

Frankie Gilliam (D)

DISTRICT 58

Nate Looney (D)

*Rep. Brandt Smith (R)

DISTRICT 60

Frances Cavenaugh (R)

*Rep. James Ratliff (D)

DISTRICT 61

*Rep. Scott Baltz (D)

Marsh Davis (R)

Christopher Olson (L)

DISTRICT 69

George Overbey Jr. (D)

Aaron Pilkington (R)

DISTRICT 72

*Rep. Steve Magie (D)

Shannon L. Taylor (R)

DISTRICT 73

*Rep. Mary Bentley (R)

Lesa Wolfe Crowell (D)

DISTRICT 77

*Rep. Justin Boyd (R)

Stephen Edwards (L)

DISTRICT 81

Bruce Coleman (R)

Susan K. McGaughey (D)

DISTRICT 85

Dwight Gonzales (R)

*Rep. David Whitaker (D)

DISTRICT 89

Irvin Camacho (D)

Jeff Williams (R)

DISTRICT 94

Grimsley Graham (D)

*Rep. Rebecca Petty (R)

DISTRICT 95

Grant Brand (L)

Austin McCollum (R)

DISTRICT 96

*Rep. Grant Hodges (R)

Michael J. Kalagias (L)

JUDICIAL RUNOFFS

ARKANSAS COURT OF APPEALS

DISTRICT 5

Mark Klappenbach (NP)

James McMenis (NP)

CIRCUIT JUDGE

DISTRICT 11-WEST, DIVISION 1, SUBDISTRICT 11.1

Alex Guynn (NP)

Althea Hadden-Scott (NP)

DISTRICT 12, DIVISION 3

Shannon L. Blatt (NP)

Dianna Hewitt Ladd (NP)

DISTRICT JUDGE

LONOKE COUNTY DISTRICT COURT NORTH

Clint McGue (NP)

*Judge Joe O'Bryan (NP)

STATE DISTRICT COURT DISTRICT 22

*Judge Durwood W. King (NP)

Jamaal "Jay" Walker (NP)

STATE DISTRICT COURT DISTRICT 35

Jack Barker (NP)

John D. Lightfoot (NP)

