Other contested races

Early voting starts Monday for the Nov. 8 general election. Following is a list of candidates in contested races for president and vice president, Congress, the Legislature and judicial positions. An asterisk (*) denotes an incumbent and affiliations are denoted by (B) Better For America, (C) Constitution, (D) Democrat, (G) Green, (I) independent, (L) Libertarian, (NP) nonpartisan judicial, (R) Republican and (W) write-in. Candidates listed in alphabetical order.
U.S. PRESIDENT AND
VICE PRESIDENT
Darrell L. Castle and Scott N. Bradley (C)
Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine (D)
Jim Hedges and Bill Bayes (I)
Gary Johnson and Bill Weld (L)
Lynn S. Kahn and Kathleen Monahan (I)
Evan McMullin and Nathan Johnson (B)
Jill Stein and Ajamu Baraka (G)
Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence (R)
U.S. SENATE
*Sen. John Boozman (R)
Conner Eldridge (D)
Frank Gilbert (L)
Jason Tate (W)
U.S. HOUSE
DISTRICT 1
*Rep. Rick Crawford (R)
Mark West (L)
DISTRICT 2
Dianne Curry (D)
Chris Hayes (L)
*Rep. French Hill (R)
Charles Neely (W)
Mathew Wescott (W)
DISTRICT 3
Steve Isaacson (L)
*Rep. Steve Womack (R)
DISTRICT 4
Kerry Hicks (L)
*Rep. Bruce Westerman (R)
ARKANSAS SENATE
DISTRICT 22
*Sen. David Burnett (D)
Rep. Dave Wallace (R)
DISTRICT 26
*Sen. Eddie L. Cheatham (D)
Elvis Presley (L)
DISTRICT 27
Trent Garner (R)
*Sen. Bobby J. Pierce (D)
DISTRICT 32
Will Bond (D)
Jacob A. Mosier (L)
DISTRICT 34
*Sen. Jane English (R)
Joe Woodson (D)
ARKANSAS HOUSE
OF REPRESENTATIVES
DISTRICT 3
Cecil Anderson (L)
*Rep. Brent Talley (D)
Danny Watson (R)
DISTRICT 4
Fonda F. Hawthorne (D)
*Rep. DeAnn Vaught (R)
DISTRICT 7
Sonia Eubanks Barker (R)
Glenn Glover (I)
Floyd M. Thomas Jr. (D)
DISTRICT 10
Dorothy Hall (D)
*Rep. Mike Holcomb (R)
DISTRICT 14
*Rep. Camille Bennett (D)
Roger D. Lynch (R)
DISTRICT 15
*Rep. Ken Bragg (R)
Wayne Willems (L)
DISTRICT 18
Richard Bright (D)
*Rep. Richard Womack (R)
DISTRICT 20
John Maddox (R)
Henry T. Nielson (I)
DISTRICT 25
Jerry M. Rephan (D)
Les A. Warren (R)
DISTRICT 27
Melissa Larkan Fults (D)
Andy Mayberry (R)
DISTRICT 29
*Rep. Fred Love (D)
Glen Schwarz (L)
DISTRICT 32
Susan Inman (D)
*Rep. Jim Sorvillo (R)
DISTRICT 33
*Rep. Warwick Sabin (D)
Michael Williams (L)
DISTRICT 38
Victoria Leigh (D)
Carlton Wing (R)
DISTRICT 39
*Rep. Mark Lowery (R)
Bill Rahn (D)
DISTRICT 42
*Rep. Bob Johnson (D)
Patrick Thomas (R)
DISTRICT 44
Garry Baker (L)
*Rep. Joe Farrer (R)
DISTRICT 49
Steve Hollowell (R)
*Rep. Marshall Wright (D)
DISTRICT 54
Johnny Rye (R)
Hunter Williams (D)
DISTRICT 57
Jimmy Gazaway (R)
Frankie Gilliam (D)
DISTRICT 58
Nate Looney (D)
*Rep. Brandt Smith (R)
DISTRICT 60
Frances Cavenaugh (R)
*Rep. James Ratliff (D)
DISTRICT 61
*Rep. Scott Baltz (D)
Marsh Davis (R)
Christopher Olson (L)
DISTRICT 69
George Overbey Jr. (D)
Aaron Pilkington (R)
DISTRICT 72
*Rep. Steve Magie (D)
Shannon L. Taylor (R)
DISTRICT 73
*Rep. Mary Bentley (R)
Lesa Wolfe Crowell (D)
DISTRICT 77
*Rep. Justin Boyd (R)
Stephen Edwards (L)
DISTRICT 81
Bruce Coleman (R)
Susan K. McGaughey (D)
DISTRICT 85
Dwight Gonzales (R)
*Rep. David Whitaker (D)
DISTRICT 89
Irvin Camacho (D)
Jeff Williams (R)
DISTRICT 94
Grimsley Graham (D)
*Rep. Rebecca Petty (R)
DISTRICT 95
Grant Brand (L)
Austin McCollum (R)
DISTRICT 96
*Rep. Grant Hodges (R)
Michael J. Kalagias (L)
JUDICIAL RUNOFFS
ARKANSAS COURT OF APPEALS
DISTRICT 5
Mark Klappenbach (NP)
James McMenis (NP)
CIRCUIT JUDGE
DISTRICT 11-WEST, DIVISION 1, SUBDISTRICT 11.1
Alex Guynn (NP)
Althea Hadden-Scott (NP)
DISTRICT 12, DIVISION 3
Shannon L. Blatt (NP)
Dianna Hewitt Ladd (NP)
DISTRICT JUDGE
LONOKE COUNTY DISTRICT COURT NORTH
Clint McGue (NP)
*Judge Joe O'Bryan (NP)
STATE DISTRICT COURT DISTRICT 22
*Judge Durwood W. King (NP)
Jamaal "Jay" Walker (NP)
STATE DISTRICT COURT DISTRICT 35
Jack Barker (NP)
John D. Lightfoot (NP)
Print Headline: Other contested races
