Man hospitalized, another in custody after Pulaski County stabbing
This article was published today at 5:35 p.m.
Salinas de Hidalgo Boulevard
The Pulaski County sheriff’s office is investigating a Sunday afternoon stabbing that occurred in the county’s northern half, a spokesman said.
Capt. Carl Minden said deputies responded shortly after 4 p.m. to Salinas de Hidalgo Boulevard off Smalling Road. They took one man into custody while the victim, another man, was taken to a hospital. Minden did not disclose the victim’s condition.
He added that the stabbing occurred outside a house and more information would be released later Sunday.
