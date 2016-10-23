Man hospitalized, another in custody after Pulaski County stabbing

The Pulaski County sheriff’s office is investigating a Sunday afternoon stabbing that occurred in the county’s northern half, a spokesman said.

Capt. Carl Minden said deputies responded shortly after 4 p.m. to Salinas de Hidalgo Boulevard off Smalling Road. They took one man into custody while the victim, another man, was taken to a hospital. Minden did not disclose the victim’s condition.

He added that the stabbing occurred outside a house and more information would be released later Sunday.

