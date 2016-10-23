North Little Rock man jailed in beating death

The Pulaski County sheriff's office on Saturday arrested a man accused of beating another man to death with a piece of lumber.

Deputies responded at 7:56 p.m. Friday to a report of a fight at 733 Wildrose St., a residential area west of Roundtop Drive in North Little Rock. They found Alexander Judd Wyles, 42, on the ground, unconscious and bleeding from his nose and mouth, according to a sheriff's office report.

Wyles, of North Little Rock, died from his injuries at a hospital Saturday afternoon.

Two witnesses told investigators that Eric Aaron McFadden, 36, had attacked and beaten Wyles with a 2 inch-by-2-inch piece of lumber, according to the sheriff's office. One of the witnesses identified McFadden in a 15-person photo lineup, authorities said.

Deputies found and arrested McFadden about 5:45 p.m. Saturday at the Motel 6 at 4100 E. McCain Blvd. in North Little Rock.

An arrest report says McFadden refused to speak to investigators.

McFadden was charged with first-degree battery based on probable cause, but the charge will be upgraded to a homicide-related offense, sheriff's office spokesman Capt. Carl Minden said.

Minden said he did not have further details on the case.

McFadden, of North Little Rock, was being held at the Pulaski County jail late Saturday.

Metro on 10/23/2016