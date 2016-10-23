State police: Man points gun at trooper before initiating overnight standoff in house

A Hot Springs man is accused of pointing a gun at a state trooper Saturday before initiating an overnight standoff in a Cleburne County house, police said.

Donavan Adams, 39, ran away from a traffic stop on Arkansas 92 around 9:45 p.m., Arkansas State Police said in a news release. As he exited his car, he pointed a gun at a state trooper, the release said.

Police said the trooper shot at Adams but missed.

Adams entered a home on the 600 block of Dug Hill Road, west of Drasco, before 10 p.m. The release said he refused state troopers’ orders to come out throughout the night.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. Sunday, a state police SWAT team shot tear gas into the home and apprehended Adams, the release said.

Authorities took Adams to the Cleburne County jail. The release said he’s being held on a aggravated-assault charge.