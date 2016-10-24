1 held in fatal NLR golf-club stabbing

Pulaski County deputies Sunday arrested a 34-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a man with a broken golf club, according to a Pulaski County sheriff's office report.

Pulaski County deputies were dispatched at 4:03 p.m. to 3017 Salinas De Hidalgo Boulevard in North Little Rock for a report of a battery, according to a report.

When they arrived, deputies found Kenneth Love, 27, of Waco, Texas, in the driveway with injuries, according to the report. He was taken to Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock, where he died, said Capt. Carl Minden, spokesman with the sheriff's office.

According to an arrest report, Terrio Williams, 34, who lives at the North Little Rock residence, got into a fight with Love and Charles Johnson, who the report described as Williams' boyfriend.

Deputies said Williams hit Love with a golf club that broke on impact. Then he stabbed Love with the broken shaft through Love's arm and into his chest.

Williams was located at the scene, Minden said. He is charged with second-degree murder, according to the report.

Williams was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Sunday and was held without bail.

