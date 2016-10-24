2 board jet early, cause flight delay

PHILADELPHIA — Authorities said Sunday that a flight from Philadelphia to Boston was delayed and that ultimately a different aircraft was used after a couple gained unauthorized access to the plane.

Officials said American Airlines Flight 1655 was to depart at 8 a.m. Sunday, but two hours earlier, a man and woman walked on board through the doorway to the jet bridge and took their seats.

The door should have been locked before the formal boarding process.

American Airlines officials said the couple were found during boarding. They determined the pair were on the correct flight, but the plane was searched after all passengers were removed, and another aircraft was used “out of caution.”

American Airlines said it didn’t consider their boarding a security breach because they had gone through security.