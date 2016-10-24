84 Arkansas lawmakers announce opposition to medical marijuana measures; one raises alternative plan

Faced with two ballot proposals giving Arkansas voters the choice to legalize medical marijuana next month, state Rep. Dan Douglas, R-Bentonville, said Monday it is time the legislature take steps to offer some leeway in legalizing the medicinal benefits of cannabis.

During a news conference announcing a coalition of 84 members of the General Assembly who oppose Issues 6 and 7, which are competing plans to allow the sale of medicinal marijuana, Douglas promised to offer legislation next year which would allow certain strains of marijuana containing low volumes of THC but higher concentrations of cannabidiol oil.

Cannabidiol oil, Douglas said, is believed by some to have medicinal value in alleviating symptoms from seizures and epilepsy. THC is what gets a user high, Douglas said.

Douglas said he believes his proposal would take away the incentive for pro-medical marijuana groups to make further attempts at getting the drug legalized by voters.

A previous attempt to legalize medical marijuana was put before Arkansas voters in 2012, and it narrowly failed with 49 percent of the vote. The lawmakers who voiced their opposition Monday said they expect a similarly tight vote this year.

