84 Arkansas lawmakers announce opposition to medical marijuana measures; one raises alternative plan
By John Moritz
This article was published today at 12:22 p.m.
Faced with two ballot proposals giving Arkansas voters the choice to legalize medical marijuana next month, state Rep. Dan Douglas, R-Bentonville, said Monday it is time the legislature take steps to offer some leeway in legalizing the medicinal benefits of cannabis.
During a news conference announcing a coalition of 84 members of the General Assembly who oppose Issues 6 and 7, which are competing plans to allow the sale of medicinal marijuana, Douglas promised to offer legislation next year which would allow certain strains of marijuana containing low volumes of THC but higher concentrations of cannabidiol oil.
Cannabidiol oil, Douglas said, is believed by some to have medicinal value in alleviating symptoms from seizures and epilepsy. THC is what gets a user high, Douglas said.
Douglas said he believes his proposal would take away the incentive for pro-medical marijuana groups to make further attempts at getting the drug legalized by voters.
A previous attempt to legalize medical marijuana was put before Arkansas voters in 2012, and it narrowly failed with 49 percent of the vote. The lawmakers who voiced their opposition Monday said they expect a similarly tight vote this year.
Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
hah406 says... October 24, 2016 at 12:59 p.m.
So let me see....you want people to vote No on these two amendments, based on the promise that you will do something next year and the legislature will pass it. Good luck on selling that to the people.
LR1955 says... October 24, 2016 at 1:17 p.m.
Cannabidiol oil, what does it do for the nausea from chemotherapy? Or all the other ailments the proposed Medical marijuana would treat?
Sorry Rep, you'll have to do better than that!
JoeHartwig says... October 24, 2016 at 1:41 p.m.
Nope. Sorry. Too little. Too late. Vote 7.
Delta2 says... October 24, 2016 at 1:42 p.m.
Having a majority of our legislators oppose the measures doesn't do much to change my mind about supporting the measures...in fact, it just makes me that much more certain.
