Subscribe Register Login

Monday, October 24, 2016, 12:10 p.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

PHOTO: Arkansan wins $1 million lottery prize

By Austin Cannon

This article was published today at 10:32 a.m.

william-tinzie-and-his-wife-norma

PHOTO BY ARKANSAS SCHOLARSHIP LOTTERY

William Tinzie and his wife, Norma.

A Forrest City man won $1 million in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Golden Ticket game.

William Tinzie bought the $20 ticket at Jordan’s Kwik Stop at 1215 North Falls Blvd. in Wynne, the lottery said in a news release. The business will receive a 1-percent commission on the sale, which is $10,000.

He was presented the check Monday.

Tinzie is the third million-dollar Golden Ticket winner, the release said. The Golden Ticket game began in January, and one more $1 million prize remains, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: PHOTO: Arkansan wins $1 million lottery prize

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

LR1955 says... October 24, 2016 at 11:07 a.m.

Good for you dude !

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online