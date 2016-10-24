Home /
PHOTO: Arkansan wins $1 million lottery prize
This article was published today at 10:32 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
A Forrest City man won $1 million in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Golden Ticket game.
William Tinzie bought the $20 ticket at Jordan’s Kwik Stop at 1215 North Falls Blvd. in Wynne, the lottery said in a news release. The business will receive a 1-percent commission on the sale, which is $10,000.
He was presented the check Monday.
Tinzie is the third million-dollar Golden Ticket winner, the release said. The Golden Ticket game began in January, and one more $1 million prize remains, the release said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: PHOTO: Arkansan wins $1 million lottery prize
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
LR1955 says... October 24, 2016 at 11:07 a.m.
Good for you dude !
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.