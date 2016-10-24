PHOTO: Arkansan wins $1 million lottery prize

A Forrest City man won $1 million in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Golden Ticket game.

William Tinzie bought the $20 ticket at Jordan’s Kwik Stop at 1215 North Falls Blvd. in Wynne, the lottery said in a news release. The business will receive a 1-percent commission on the sale, which is $10,000.

He was presented the check Monday.

Tinzie is the third million-dollar Golden Ticket winner, the release said. The Golden Ticket game began in January, and one more $1 million prize remains, the release said.