Monday, October 24, 2016, 12:07 p.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Arkansas-Florida on CBS

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 12:03 p.m.

arkansas-fans-cheer-during-a-game-against-louisiana-tech-on-saturday-sept-3-2016-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Arkansas fans cheer during a game against Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' next football game will air on CBS.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play No. 14 Florida at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 5. The game is part of a doubleheader on the network and will be followed by Alabama's game at LSU.

Florida (5-1, 3-1 SEC) is in first place in the SEC East entering this week's game against Georgia.

Arkansas will be looking to beat the Gators for the first time since the teams became conference opponents in 1992. Florida has won nine straight in the series.

