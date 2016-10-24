Home /
Arkansas-Florida on CBS
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 12:03 p.m.
PHOTO BY BEN GOFF
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' next football game will air on CBS.
The Razorbacks are scheduled to play No. 14 Florida at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 5. The game is part of a doubleheader on the network and will be followed by Alabama's game at LSU.
Florida (5-1, 3-1 SEC) is in first place in the SEC East entering this week's game against Georgia.
Arkansas will be looking to beat the Gators for the first time since the teams became conference opponents in 1992. Florida has won nine straight in the series.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas-Florida on CBS
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.