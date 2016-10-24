Arkansas-Florida on CBS

— Arkansas' next football game will air on CBS.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play No. 14 Florida at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 5. The game is part of a doubleheader on the network and will be followed by Alabama's game at LSU.

Florida (5-1, 3-1 SEC) is in first place in the SEC East entering this week's game against Georgia.

Arkansas will be looking to beat the Gators for the first time since the teams became conference opponents in 1992. Florida has won nine straight in the series.