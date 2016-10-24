Bankruptcy watch

ALEXANDER Belinda Hart, 12124 Loganberry Drive, Oct. 17, 2016, Chapter 13.
AMITY Justin and Brittany Horton (aka Brittany Scogins), 1062 Arkansas 8 East, Oct. 19, 2016, Chapter 13.
Mark Balentine, 1029 Mountain Road, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
ASHDOWN Kenneth W. Finley and Mary E. Boley-Finley, 230 S. Taylor St., Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 7.
AUGUSTA Joy Jeffers (aka Joy Thomas, Joy Canady), 601 Hough St. Apt. 208, Oct. 18, 2016, Chapter 13.
BARLING Richard Travis and Paula Suzanne Beshears, 1903 Yukon Drive, Oct. 18, 2016, Chapter 13.
BEEBE Ronald Heppner, 707 U.S. 64 West, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
BENTON Felicia C. Lewis (aka Felicia C. Caffrey, Felicia C. Darrough), 901 Ward St. Apt 3, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 7.
Jessica S. Simpson, 727 Parker St., Oct. 18, 2016, Chapter 7.
Michael Lee and Lisa Ellen Harris, 2565 Lakeside Drive, Oct. 17, 2016, Chapter 13.
Phillip and Shannon Wilkerson (aka Shannon Volkmann), 310 Queen Elizabeth Drive, Oct. 18, 2016, Chapter 13.
BENTONVILLE Patrick Dale and Faith Cheyenne Ferry (aka Faith Cheyenne Payne), 3001 S.W. Deerfield Blvd. No. 2, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
BERRYVILLE Marsha Jean Bond, 803A Bobo Ave., Oct. 19, 2016, Chapter 7.
BLYTHEVILLE Jerry Wayne and Alice Faye Lovins, P.O. Box 1186, Oct. 19, 2016, Chapter 13.
BOONEVILLE Michael R. and Stephanie M. Resch, 1406 Longview Drive, Oct. 18, 2016, Chapter 7.
BRANCH Tammy A. and Robert D. Dow Sr. (aka Tammy A. Ford, Tammy Stiles), 14057 E. Eucal Lane, Oct. 17, 2016, Chapter 13.
BRYANT Christeen U. Payne, 2808 Ward Drive, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
Gerald M. and Laura L. Zahn (aka Laura Lynn Hamilton), P.O. Box 665, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
CABOT Brandy Graham (aka Brandy Lewis, Brandy Evans), 22 Daytona Drive, Oct. 17, 2016, Chapter 7.
Michael S. Benet, 73 Clayton Freeman, Oct. 18, 2016, Chapter 13.
CAMDEN April D. and Jimmy Smith Jr. (aka April D. Wilson, April D. Carson), 160 County Road 476, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 7.
James W. McPherson, 12832 U.S. 278 West, Oct. 17, 2016, Chapter 7.
CAVE SPRINGS Barbara Ann Turner, 843 Healing Springs Road, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
CLARKSVILLE Darleen F. Talbert, 581 County Road 3510, Oct. 18, 2016, Chapter 7.
COLT Bradley A. Coleman, 1179 Arkansas 306 East, Oct. 18, 2016, Chapter 13.
Judy Kaye Stotts, 9876 Arkansas 1, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
CONWAY Jessica Nicole Lackey, 1408 Clifton St., Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
Kalondra Vaughns, 21 3rd Circle, Oct. 17, 2016, Chapter 13.
Kimberly Cooper, 51 Frances Drive, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
Lakeisha D. Parker (aka Lakeisha D. Webster), 2619 W. Martin St. Apt. 9, Oct. 17, 2016, Chapter 7.
Shalay Dickerson, 3955 Ledbetter Drive, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
CROSSETT Pepper Rejeana Jones, P.O. Box 1212, Oct. 19, 2016, Chapter 7.
DAMASCUS Rosalea Huggins (aka Rosa Huggins), P.O. Box 523, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
DIERKS Anthony D. and Traci L. Eudy, P.O. Box 605, Oct. 17, 2016, Chapter 13.
Randy Lee Grubbs, P.O. Box 311, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 7.
EL DORADO Tommy Ray and Teri Lyn Mills, 294 County Road 728, Oct. 17, 2016, Chapter 7.
FAIRFIELD BAY Birdie Ann Applewhite, 106 Pine Knot Road, Oct. 19, 2016, Chapter 7.
FARMINGTON John Mathew and Kimberly Carole Rice, 70 N. Hunter St., Oct. 19, 2016, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Angela K. Albright, 922 W. 15th St. No. 9, Oct. 18, 2016, Chapter 13.
Teresa Ann Jacques (aka Teresa Jacques-May, dba Teresa Jacques Enterprises LLC), 3313 W. Mount Comfort Road, Oct. 19, 2016, Chapter 7.
FORT SMITH Jason Clyde Riddle, 2604 S. 65th St., Oct. 19, 2016, Chapter 13.
Jenny Marie and Waylon Otwell Hurd Sr., 3646 Barry Ave., Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 7.
John P. Middleton, 8909 Bryn Mawr Circle, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
Rosalie B. Price, 600 N. 22nd St., Oct. 19, 2016, Chapter 7.
GENTRY Jerry Lee Davis, 11085 Ruby Hill Road, Oct. 19, 2016, Chapter 7.
GRADY Wanda Faye Hogg, P.O Box 291, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
GURDON Bryan William Rutherford, 1670 Southfork Road, Oct. 19, 2016, Chapter 7.
HAMPTON James Albert Bryant, 415 County Road 231, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 7.
HARDY Justin Stewart Lindsey, 15 Elm St., Oct. 17, 2016, Chapter 7.
HARRISON Edward Eugene Chambers Jr., 4194 Zinc Road, Oct. 18, 2016, Chapter 7.
Michael Orban Hudson, P.O. Box 2533, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
HEBER SPRINGS Brian M. and Amber M. Hardman, 35 Lost Creek Drive, Oct. 19, 2016, Chapter 13.
James A. and Lorie Ring (aka Tony Ring), P.O. Box 301, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 7.
Kenneth V. and Joline Ann Cox, 914 Ferguson Road, Oct. 18, 2016, Chapter 13.
HELENA-WEST HELENA Tracie Williams, 207 County Road 327, Oct. 17, 2016, Chapter 7.
HOPE Lloyd Gulley, 405 Caney Creek Drive, Oct. 18, 2016, Chapter 13.
Serina Kay Norman, 3078 Arkansas 32 North, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Beverly Ann Hill, 107 Homewood Place, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
Daelissa Russell, 303 San Pedro Drive, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
Dalena L. Hatmaker, 108 Vista, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 7.
Nathan and Erin Bellomy (aka Erin O'Keane), 108 Birdie Lane, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
HUTTIG BaTonya Claudette King, 408 1st St., Oct. 19, 2016, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Chester C. and Pakita R. Shutes (aka Pakita Johnson), 1725 Pilot Court, Oct. 19, 2016, Chapter 13.
Greg Ken Brewer, 100 Kodiak Lane, Oct. 17, 2016, Chapter 13.
Tanya Lynn Riley (aka Tanya Lynn Dukes), 707 Quince Hill Road, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Brandie M. Dennis (aka Brandie M. Williams), 2908 Philadelphia Cove, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
Kenneth Gum, 1301 Warner Ave., Apt. A-1, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
Kimberly Renee Rannals, 5934 Rees Road Apt. 238, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
Lisa Jane Wicker, 5612 Kersey Lane, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
Louise Ross, 3318 Dayton Ave., Oct. 19, 2016, Chapter 13.
Robert Lowell Hall, 806 Amberwood Cove, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
KIRBY Michael Leon Duren, P.O. Box 198, Oct. 18, 2016, Chapter 7.
KNOBEL William H. and Marissa M. Fraine (aka Marissa M. Jones), 523 County Road 225, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
LAKE VILLAGE Ray Charles and Junia Robin Smart (aka Junia Robin Blagmon, Junia Robin Emerson), P.O Box 102, Oct. 19, 2016, Chapter 13.
LINCOLN John Michael McCain (aka Mike McCain), 19784 Gem Road, Oct. 19, 2016, Chapter 7.
LITTLE ROCK Brandy Johnson, 3818 W. 14th St., Oct. 17, 2016, Chapter 13.
Curtdel and Cetra Gilcrease (aka Curtis Gilcrease, Cetra Hughes), 5716 Palo Alto Drive, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
Diann Jordan (aka Diann Jones), P.O. Box 166266, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
Donta Meeks, 3221 Holt St., Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
Edward L. Jackson Jr., 9400 Stagecoach Road Apt. 924, Oct. 18, 2016, Chapter 13.
Gracie M. Bell, 10 Whitmore Circle, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
Jatedria L. Henderson, 26 Harrow Drive, Oct. 19, 2016, Chapter 13.
Johanna Foster, 6803 Archwood Drive, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
Joyce A. Lovelace (aka Joyce A. Bell, Joyce A. Hadley), 1822 South Monroe, Oct. 19, 2016, Chapter 13.
Kathy Porter, 1100 Brookside Drive Apt. 16, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
Lisa Williams, 2703 W. 11th St., Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 7.
Maurice Gerard Kleve, 13023 Morrison Road, Oct. 17, 2016, Chapter 7.
Ricky Ward, 1905 Bragg St., Oct. 18, 2016, Chapter 13.
Roy D. and Ivory L. Daniels, 2401 Romine Road, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
Shawnetta Y. Rucker, 15 Meredith Court Apt. 1, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
Stephanie N. Brown, 7408 Vega Drive, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
Symone L. Lee, 8008 Green Mountain Drive, Oct. 17, 2016, Chapter 7.
Tameka LaShun Vaughan, 4900 Trinity Drive, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
Tristye Tanikina Brooks (aka Tristye Brooks, Tristye Bright, Tristye Stubblefield), 21 Westmont Circle, Oct. 19, 2016, Chapter 13.
Vera Williams, 811 W. 28th St., Oct. 18, 2016, Chapter 13.
Wilhelmina Dotson (aka Wilhelmina Lewis), 6 Daven Court, Oct. 17, 2016, Chapter 13.
Willie Lee and Alma R. Freeman, 8205 Spanish Road, Oct. 16, 2016, Chapter 7.
Yolanda Allen (aka Yolanda Hughes), P.O. Box 55322, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
LOCKESBURG Billie Jean Newton, 498 Oak Grove Road, Oct. 17, 2016, Chapter 13.
LONOKE Timothy D. Whaley (aka Tim Whaley), 32 Flynt Lane, Oct. 17, 2016, Chapter 13.
LOUANN Christopher D. Hopkins, 117 North St. Loop, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
Tammy Annette Harper (aka Tammy Holloway), 384 County Road 509, Oct. 18, 2016, Chapter 7.
LUXORA Tracy Rose Birmingham, 2002 Saint Paul, P.O. Box 482, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
MAGNOLIA Kim Moneak Moore, P.O. Box 986, Oct. 18, 2016, Chapter 13.
Stephanie Jan Griffin, 9 Pineridge, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 7.
MANILA Blake Lee and Destiny Renee Wallace, P.O. Box 1518, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
MARIANNA Ricky D. Blair, 3 Shea Hill, Oct. 17, 2016, Chapter 7.
MAUMELLE Karla D. Hayes, 1200 Union Court No. 98, Oct. 17, 2016, Chapter 13.
MAYFLOWER Mark Harris, 19 Breva Circle Apt. B, Oct. 17, 2016, Chapter 7.
MC GEHEE Terria D. and Jessie L. Hicks Jr., 102 Sherwood St., Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
MENIFEE Lavina Arnold, 3920 U.S. 64, Oct. 19, 2016, Chapter 13.
MONTICELLO Connie E. Franklin (aka Connie E. White), P.O. Box 953, Oct. 18, 2016, Chapter 13.
Natalia A. Watkins, 1032 N. Cooper C-12, Oct. 19, 2016, Chapter 13.
MORO Antwan D. Caffey, 10205 U.S. 79 West, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
MORRILTON Gloria Michelle Dickson (aka Gloria Michelle Hutchinson), 1105 Oak Hill St., Oct. 17, 2016, Chapter 7.
MOUNTAIN HOME James Edward and Helene Louise Timm, 1218 Ozark Ave., Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Anita D. Howard (aka Anita D. Bobo), P.O. Box 94226, Oct. 17, 2016, Chapter 13.
Bonita G. Bryant, 400 W. Fourth St. No. A207, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
Kenrossie Dorrough Sr. (aka Ken Dorrough, Ken Darrough), 5545 Springvale Road, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
Kirby G. and Hilda G. Cochran, 703 Spriggs, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
Peggy Lee Smith (aka Peggy Carter), 7830 Marche Lateral Road, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
Ryan Williams, 12809 Bell Flower Drive, Oct. 18, 2016, Chapter 13.
Stephanie J. Seymour, 4400 Pike Ave., Oct. 18, 2016, Chapter 13.
OSCEOLA Angela Denise Jones, 515 E. Hale, Oct. 18, 2016, Chapter 13.
PARAGOULD James Hunter Bowers, 1301 Ryan Lane, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
Suzanne L. Malone, 2432 County Road 707, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 7.
PERRY Robert and Siobhan Hollowell (aka Siobhan Gibson), 114 E. Second Ave., Oct. 18, 2016, Chapter 13.
PERRYVILLE Benny J. and Karren J. Ford, 26 Gar Drive, Oct. 19, 2016, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Christine Davis, 709 W. 30th Ave., Oct. 18, 2016, Chapter 13.
Mary Ann White (aka Mary Boston, Mary Shelton), 1207 E. 46th, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
Shameika Renee Price, 2001 W. 32nd Ave., Oct. 18, 2016, Chapter 13.
Sterling Eugene Weatherspoon Jr., 18 Lakewood Circle, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
PRAIRIE GROVE Michael L. Bruce (aka Mike Bruce), 1640 Gallant Fox Lane, Oct. 19, 2016, Chapter 7.
REDFIELD Jerry A. and Carol Y. Holbert, 721 Deer Brook Drive, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
Ricky L. and Teresa Ann King, 1411 Cherrywood, Oct. 17, 2016, Chapter 13.
ROGERS JoVita Carranza (aka JoVita Carranza-Cervantes), 1901 Wood St., Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
ROYAL Robert P. Donovan (dba Bob the Baker Inc.), 1647 N. Crystal Springs Road, Oct. 19, 2016, Chapter 7.
RUSSELLVILLE Jerry Lee and Emmie Faye Hackney, 200 Sims Hollow Road, Oct. 17, 2016, Chapter 7.
Loretta Sue Collier Barnett, 1116 E 9th Apt 29, Oct. 18, 2016, Chapter 13.
SCOTT Philip and Shannon Moore (aka Shannon Abbott, Shannon Thompson), 95 Burns Road, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
SEARCY Ralph W. Sellers Jr. (aka Bud Sellers, Ralph B. Sellers, dba Bud's Auto Repair), 106 Oak Valley Circle, Oct. 19, 2016, Chapter 13.
Tonya Derrick (aka Tonya Brandon, Tonya Snow, Tonya Atkins), 802 Brookhart Drive, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
SHERIDAN Darren D. Norman, 89 County Road 755, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
Pamela Sue Shearer (dba Sheridan Tractor & Supply LLC, Sheridan Feed 4 Less LLC, SFFL Properties LLC), 1420 Skyline Drive, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
SHERWOOD Brittney Lee Edwards, 10401 Brockington Road Apt. 311, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
Corey L. Thornton, 31 Aloha Circle, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
Iskandar G. and Hitaf Sbait, 501 S. Fairway Ave., Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
Joe P. and Alieta G. Walker, 2506 Hatcher Road, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
Kevin B. Yancy, 2148 Glenn Arbor Court, Oct. 17, 2016, Chapter 13.
Kevin M. and Valentina B. Combs, 7623 Club Lane, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
Sylvia S. Freeman, 306 Ridgelea Ave., Oct. 18, 2016, Chapter 13.
Vanessa Kimp (aka Vanessa Dunn, Vanessa Ball), 405 Hayley Court, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
SILOAM SPRINGS Carrie Elaine and John Charles Scrivener Sr. (aka Carrie Lackey, Carrie E. Childers), P.O. Box 890, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
SMACKOVER DeEtta Brown (aka DeEtta Teasley, DeEtta Lewis), 3448 Lisbon Road, Oct. 18, 2016, Chapter 7.
SPRINGDALE Alicia Janis Erives, 1003 Mill St. Apt. A, Oct. 15, 2016, Chapter 7.
Jacqueline M. Van Houten (aka Jackie Cain, Jacqueline Cain), 613 Founders Park Drive East, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
Paul K. and Rohonda G. Moreno, 21404 War Eagle Black Top Road, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
STUTTGART Gregory Coleman, 2110 S. Oak, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
Hollie Freemyer (dba Magic Forest Inc.), 209 S. Main St., Oct. 17, 2016, Chapter 13.
TEXARKANA Gary D. Cooper, 7855 Line Ferry Road, Oct. 19, 2016, Chapter 7.
TYRONZA Katherine Michelle Griffin, 206 Church St., Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
VAN BUREN Christopher C. and Lindsey R. Piersiak (aka Lindsey Mueller), 2340 Dripping Springs Trail, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
Cynthia Flurry, 1033 Richmond Road, Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
VILONIA Phillip R. and Tammy K. Duke (aka Tammy Martin), 71 Ballard Road, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
WARD David Eugene Lee, P.O. Box 320, Oct. 18, 2016, Chapter 13.
WEST MEMPHIS Betty Jean Moore, 309 S. 16th St., Oct. 15, 2016, Chapter 7.
WHITE HALL James and Maribeth Fuller, 603 W. Green Oaks, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
Maurice Andrew and Veronica Joyce Adams (aka Veronica Perkins, Veronica Johnson), 503 Green Oak Lane, Oct. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
Michael S. Harrison (dba Coaches Enterprise LLC, Wings To Go Inc.), 1202 Goodman Ave., Oct. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
