Body weight training: Functional vs. 'gym' strength

Body weight training is such a fantastic way to stay in shape while creating functional strength, rather than "gym" strength. This week, I'll present some of the many advantages of body weight training and why it may be a more appealing option than traditional machines and free weights. Plus, I'll introduce a new body weight exercise that will challenge people of all fitness levels.

If you know anyone in the military, you know that Uncle Sam is a fan of body weight training. Pushups, running, pull-ups and planks are a regular part of boot camp and military fitness routines. Why? Because they work.

Unlike traditional weight training with dumbbells and barbells, body weight training is designed to make one more efficient at moving himself in different directions under varying conditions and intensities. While traditional weight training is extremely effective at creating muscle hypertrophy (growth), body weight training gives one a different type of strength, one that focuses more on movement patterns that mirror daily life.

Running, for example, is a movement pattern to which we can all relate. We may not all perform bicep curls every day, but we all walk, jog or run on a daily basis. In this way, running helps to prepare us for our lives, while bicep curls prepare us for -- more bicep curls.

I'm certainly not denouncing the value of traditional weight training. It's a fantastic way to increase your metabolic rate, build muscle and manage body weight. But for those who are interested in becoming more efficient at moving themselves (rather than weight plates), body weight training makes a lot of sense.

In starting body weight training, it's always important to begin with the basics. Squats, pull-ups, pushups and light running are a nice "starter kit" of body weight training activities. Once they become old hat, it's time to throw in some more challenging movements. This week's exercise is one of those, and is a variation of a pushup/plank combination.

1. Get into the "up" phase of a plank with your forearms on the floor or exercise bench. Hold for 5 seconds, then press upward with quick force so you can move the elbows and place your hands on the bench.

2. From here, lower your upper body with a normal pushup motion.

3. Once you reach the bottom, quickly press back up and place the forearms on the bench so you're back in the plank.

4. Perform two sets of 12.

This exercise is a great way to challenge the abdominals and the core with one simple movement. I like to perform this one while traveling because it's easy to do in a hotel room with zero equipment. Plus, changing the speed will vary the intensity. The more slowly you go, the more difficult it is. So, you can really get a great workout in a matter of minutes.

