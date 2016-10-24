$500,000 bail set for man held in fatal golf-club stabbing in North Little Rock

Bail has been set at $500,000 for a 34-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a man with a broken golf club in North Little Rock, jail records show.

Terrio Williams was arrested Sunday at his residence at 3017 Salinas De Hidalgo Boulevard in North Little Rock after authorities responded to a report of a battery, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

At the scene, deputies found Kenneth Love, 27, of Waco, Texas, in the driveway with injuries. He was later taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, where he was pronounced dead.

Pulaski County deputies say Williams hit Love with a golf club that broke on impact and then stabbed Love with the broken shaft through his arm and chest.

Williams, who is being held on a charge of second-degree murder in Love's death, remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday afternoon, according to an online jail roster.

Information for this article was contributed by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.