Business news in brief

SolarCity makes offer to Airbnb hosts

Airbnb Inc. is teaming up with SolarCity Corp. to encourage the home-sharing company's hosts to install solar-panel systems.

Those renting out properties through Airbnb can get up to $1,000 cash back if they use the San Mateo, Calif.-based company to install solar systems. That deal is valid through the first three months of 2017; after that, the discount will be $750. Additionally, existing SolarCity customers who become Airbnb hosts will get $100 in credit to stay in an Airbnb property.

Airbnb's younger user base has long been focused on sustainability and climate change, said Chris Lehane, Airbnb's global head of communications and policy.

For travelers worried about the amount of energy they're using while traveling, staying in a home with solar panels could offer a bit of solace. SolarCity, which operates in 19 states, says that a typical solar system offsets in one year either 13,000 car travel miles, 20 train trips between Los Angeles and Chicago, or 13 cross-country flights.

-- Bloomberg News

Tesla updates Model 3 delivery plans

Tesla Motors Inc. said buyers who place new orders for Model 3 vehicles can expect to begin receiving deliveries as soon as mid-2018, with production starting as scheduled late next year.

"Production begins late 2017. Delivery estimate for new reservations is mid 2018 or later," the electric-car maker said on its website.

"Today's website update doesn't reflect any change in our plans," Tesla said in a statement. "We still plan to begin Model 3 deliveries in late 2017, and we adjusted the date on our marketing page to reflect more accurate timing for new/future reservation holders."

The Model 3, which is to be priced starting at $35,000 before government incentives, is the key to Tesla's plan to expand to a wider market for its electric cars. The company first unveiled the Model 3 at an event at its Hawthorne, Calif., design studio March 31. In May, Tesla said it had received about 373,000 pre-orders for the car.

-- Bloomberg News

Amazon store to stop hogging Fire TV

NEW YORK -- Amazon's own video store will no longer have the starring role on the company's Fire TV streaming devices.

Software updates coming this year will give movies and TV shows from Netflix, HBO and other competitors equal prominence on the devices' home screen. The approach is similar to one Apple took when it refreshed its Apple TV device last year.

Amazon's Fire TV has offered solid performance at reasonable prices, but its home screen has been cluttered with Amazon products -- whether to rent or buy, or offered at no extra charge through Amazon's $99-a-year Prime program. That's made it tough to find video from competing providers without turning to a voice-search feature that, until recently, excluded Netflix. For the most part, finding video typically required opening a service's app first.

Now, competing services will be offered space on the home screen. Netflix, for instance, could choose to highlight its original series Stranger Things alongside personalized recommendations. Netflix can also include a short video trailer that plays on the home screen.

-- The Associated Press

India's Ibibo to merge with MakeMyTrip

Naspers Ltd. agreed to combine Indian travel operation Ibibo with U.S. competitor MakeMyTrip Ltd. to help boost its unprofitable e-commerce business and ease a reliance on its investment in Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Naspers, through a holding company minority-owned by Tencent, will sell Ibibo to MakeMyTrip in exchange for new shares, the Cape Town, South Africa-based company said in a statement last week. Naspers and Tencent will together be the largest shareholders in MakeMyTrip, owning 40 percent.

The deal comes as Naspers reviews its portfolio of about 45 media and technology companies around the world, including a 33 percent stake in Shenzhen-based WeChat developer Tencent, which is worth about $88 billion.

The merger of MakeMyTrip with Gurgaon, India-based Ibibo "is expected to unlock value for customers, supply partners and shareholders, by combining the complementary strengths of each travel group," Naspers said. The combination will own the brands MakeMyTrip, goibibo, redBus, Ryde and Rightstay.

The deal is expected to close by the end of December and is subject to approval by MakeMyTrip shareholders and regulators.

Naspers is the dominant provider of pay-TV in Africa and also owns online retailer Flipkart in India.

-- Bloomberg News

2 northern Nigeria solar plants planned

GreenWish Partners, a Paris-based investment company focused on renewable energy in sub-Saharan Africa, plans to build two solar plants in northern Nigeria with a total capacity of 100 megawatts.

The construction of the two 50-megawatt facilities will start next year and is expected to cost $130 million to $150 million, Chief Executive Officer Charlotte Aubin-Kalaidjian said in a telephone interview from the French capital. One of the plants will be located in Kaduna state, she said, declining to mention where the second site would be. Both plants will be connected to the national grid, she said.

Africa's most populous nation has seen its production of crude oil, the main foreign-exchange earner, plunge after repeated attacks on key installations by militants in the southern oil-producing Niger River delta. The supply of gas, which is the source of about 80 percent of electricity in Nigeria, has also been affected, slashing an already insufficient output to 1,000 megawatts in May and battering an economy hit by falling oil prices.

Turning to alternatives sources, Nigeria aims to get 50 percent of its energy from renewables, including solar power, by 2020, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said in August.

GreenWish is also developing off-grid solar projects for businesses based in the West African nation, including for a banking network of 350 units and 2,000 telecom towers, Aubin-Kalaidjian said.

-- Bloomberg News

London English test rule includes Uber

Ratcheting up a battle with Uber Technologies Inc., London's government transportation agency is requiring drivers to meet an English-language requirement in order to hold a private-hire taxi license.

The new rules, which apply to UberX and the company's black car service, come after Uber successfully sued the city to block the introduction of English requirements that would apply only to drivers from non-English speaking countries. The proposal was considered discriminatory. Rather than backing away from the language-proficiency plan, the city is now requiring all drivers to prove their English skills by March 31.

Uber, which faces resistance to its business from governments throughout Europe, said the rules were unnecessarily burdensome.

"We've always supported spoken English skills, but passing a written English exam has nothing to do with communicating with passengers or getting them safely from A to B," Uber said in a statement. "

Uber is facing increased resistance in London, as officials attempt to protect its historic black cab industry, which has been a key part of the city's transportation system for generations and whose drivers go through intensive training and testing before being approved to drive. Uber drivers, by contrast, face less stringent requirements and are often less expensive to use.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan told London's LBC radio station recently that the language test is one of four conditions he wants to impose on Uber and other private-hire firms. Additional rules include the driver and vehicle identification being made known to customers before their journey, round-the-clock insurance and an advanced driving test.

-- Bloomberg News

