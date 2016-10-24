Candidates clash in battlegrounds as Trump path narrows

MIAMI — With Election Day just 15 days off, Donald Trump was fighting to preserve his narrow path to the presidency in must-win Florida on Monday as Hillary Clinton tried to slam the door on her Republican opponent in New Hampshire.

Trump's team concedes both publicly and privately that his electoral map is bleak. And GOP leaders are growing increasingly worried that his weak standing jeopardizes vulnerable Republican Senate candidates in battlegrounds like Florida, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.

The New York billionaire on Monday lashed out at the media, a regular target of his struggling campaign: "Media in the tank for Clinton but Trump will win!" he declared on Twitter.

The day before, Trump told a Florida television station that the First Amendment to the Constitution may give the press too much freedom. He suggested that America adopt a system like England's, which makes it easier to sue the media.

"England has a system where if they are wrong, things happen," Trump told Miami's CBS4.

Monday was the second day of Trump's three-day swing in Florida, which is essential to his White House hopes. There is no scenario in which he can lose Florida and win the 270 electoral votes needed to become president, based on current polling. Even if he wins the tossup state, his path to 270 requires victories in several more swing states, including North Carolina, Ohio, Iowa, and Nevada.

The Trump campaign acknowledged its challenge in a Monday fundraising email, conceding that victories even in those swing states wouldn't be enough.

"Polls show us close in New Hampshire, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Winning just any one of those states would lead us to victory," the campaign wrote, citing three states where Trump is trailing Clinton by significant margins in recent polls.

Florida was the focus on Monday with the beginning of in-person early voting across 50 counties, including the state's largest: Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Orange and Palm Beach. The remaining counties will start in the coming week.

Early voting by mail has been underway for weeks. Nearly 1.2 million voters in Florida have already mailed in ballots. The state has nearly 13 million registered voters.

Clinton's running mate, Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine, was making two campaign stops in Florida on Monday. Clinton plans to visit the state Tuesday and Wednesday.

Clinton's focus Monday was New Hampshire, which offers just four electoral votes compared to Florida's 29, but is also crucial to Trump's hopes.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.