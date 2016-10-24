Early voting statewide starts today for the general election

Early voting starts statewide today for the Nov. 8 general election.

Information about voting hours and locations is available from county clerks or local election commissions. In some counties, such information is available online. More election information is available at the secretary of state's website at votenaturally.org.

The races to be decided in this election include U.S. president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, legislative seats, judicial runoffs and city and county races. All ballots statewide include proposed constitutional amendments and one initiated act; some counties and cities also have local issues such as sales taxes. Lists of candidates were included in Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

In Pulaski County, early voting will take place at the Pulaski County Regional Building and at eight other locations in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Jacksonville, Sherwood and Maumelle.

The hours and dates for early voting at the regional building, 501 W. Markham St., are:

• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 through Nov. 4

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7

The hours and dates for early voting at other sites in Pulaski County are:

• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 through Nov. 4

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5

The off-site locations for early voting are:

• Sue Cowan Williams Library, 1800 S. Chester St., Little Rock

• Dee Brown Library, 6325 Baseline Road, Little Rock

• Roosevelt Thompson Library, 38 Rahling Circle, Little Rock

• Sidney S. McMath Library, 2100 John Barrow Road, Little Rock

• William F. Laman Library, 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock

• Jacksonville Community Center, 5 Municipal Drive, Jacksonville

• Jess Odom Community Center, 1100 Edgewood Drive, Maumelle

• Jack Evans Senior Citizen Center, 2301 Thornhill Drive, Sherwood.

