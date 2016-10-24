Forests key issue in House election

During a recess from Congress in August, 4th District Rep. Bruce Westerman took a three-day forestry tour through southern Arkansas timberland, praising the resurgence of the pulp and paper industry while touting his own efforts to ease government regulations affecting that business.

In his bid for re-election, the Republican incumbent from Hot Springs faces Libertarian Kerry Hicks, a moss dealer from Malvern who says the government has played a heavy hand in the return of some of the pulp and paper industry. Hicks calls it "corporate welfare."

While both candidates said federal government regulations have dampened the economy in the 4th District -- one of the state's biggest, covering much of southern and western Arkansas and extending into Northwest Arkansas -- Hicks says the current Congress is to blame for allowing bureaucrats to make new rules without constitutional authority.

The seat in the House of Representatives has a two-year term and pays $174,000 per year, plus benefits. The election is Nov. 8.

On Westerman's August tour, joined by U.S. Sen. John Boozman, the representative promoted his Resilient Federal Forests Act, a bill that would protect money earmarked to fight forest fires and would increase access to logging on federal lands. Westerman is the only professional forester among Congress' 535 members.

"Having a healthy forest is one of the most environmentally friendly things you can do," Westerman told reporters during a lunch stop in Hazen. "The environmental argument should be to utilize the forest and more because it is a renewable resource."

Westerman's bill is opposed by the Wilderness Society and the National Parks Conservation Association. It has been approved in the House and is attached to a larger energy bill in the Senate.

During a recent debate of the candidates, Hicks said he opposed logging national forests "to oblivion" and criticized the U.S. Forest Service for adding carbon to the atmosphere through controlled burns. Pointing to the planned opening of the Chinese-backed Sun Paper plant in Arkadelphia -- which received millions in state funds but no federal funds -- Hicks said the government was competing against other local companies.

Westerman said the forests in the district are overstocked with trees and need more industry to process them, though he said he believes the best way to lure business and industry is through a lower overall tax rate. Pointing to his previous service in the Arkansas House of Representatives, Westerman said he opposed the use of state funds to provide incentives for businesses.

In his 2014 election to the U.S. House, Westerman won with 53 percent of the vote over Democrat James Lee Witt. In an interview, Westerman said that because of its positions on social issues, the Libertarian Party was unlikely to draw support from conservative voters.

"They generally support the legalization of marijuana and are pro-choice. I really don't think that highlights Arkansas values," Westerman said.

Hicks said he is anti-abortion but would oppose a constitutional ban on abortions. He said he would vote for both medical marijuana proposals set to appear on the statewide November ballot.

If elected, Hicks said, he expects to see more Libertarians follow him in holding seats in Congress and advocate for less government spending for both domestic programs and the military. Asked how much of a reduction in defense spending he would support, Hicks said a $100 billion cut would be "reasonable."

In an emailed response from an aide, Westerman said such a cut would be "ludicrous" without "a detailed description and justification of what would be cut, who would be affected, and the risk it would pose for our national security."

While Hicks argued for a limited role of the military in overseas affairs, Westerman said he believes U.S. foreign policy has been too weak in supporting allies during President Barack Obama's administration.

Looking toward the presidential race, both candidates have said neither of the two major party nominees provide a strong choice for Arkansas voters. During the lunch with Boozman, Westerman praised Arkansas' congressional delegation -- currently composed entirely of Republicans -- for working well together in the interest of the state.

After the emergence of recorded comments from years ago in which Republican nominee Donald Trump is heard bragging about groping women, Westerman released a statement saying he would support vice presidential nominee Mike Pence taking over the ticket. Westerman has since said he will support Trump in the general election.

Hicks also condemned the comments, and offered a tenuous endorsement of Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson. Hicks said he would vote for Johnson as part of a Libertarian effort to earn enough votes to automatically qualify for the next general election ballot.

