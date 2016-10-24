DEAR READERS: Today's Sound On is related to the "sweets day" at the end of this month. While there are many people who don't care for Halloween, it's nonetheless a time that many children look forward to with great anticipation.

For those of you who welcome "treaters," consider these points:

• Don't hand out any homemade edibles. While it's a good gesture on your part, conscientious parents won't let their children consume them unless they know you.

• Keep your area well-lit, replacing any burnt-out bulbs.

• Remove any items in their path that may cause them to trip or fall.

• If you prefer not to give candy, consider giving out stickers, erasers, pencils or anything you can find in bulk that children might enjoy getting.

With that said, from Halloween on, it's only 31/2 weeks until Thanksgiving, and eight weeks until Christmas!

DEAR READERS: Here is a list of other items besides candy that you can give to children on Oct. 31:

• Mini modeling-dough containers.

• A mix of inexpensive Halloween-themed plastic glow-in-the-dark toys.

• Themed pencils and/or mini notepads and stickers.

• Inexpensive little books from thrift or dollar stores.

• Mini pretzel bags.

DEAR READERS: Reminiscing over the funny letters that have come in through the years, I came across this one, and it still made me laugh. A young mother wrote, back in 2010: "To get rid of that little bulge around the middle, I have begun doing sit-ups.

"Not having the type of couch or chair to tuck my toes under to help keep my legs down, my little toddler volunteered her services. Now, at exercise time, she sits on my feet and helps me count my 25 sit-ups.

"This is helping her to learn to count, too: 'one (groan),' 'two (ugh),' 'three (oof),' 'four (moan),' etc."

DEAR HELOISE: My microwave broke, and I can't find it in myself to get rid of that nice glass plate inside it. Any hints?

-- Leticia, via email

DEAR READER: Consider placing it under a large planter, or placing it under the coffee maker in case of water spills. Or place it on top of flat surfaces in the home as a catchall piece.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com

ActiveStyle on 10/24/2016