HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Fayetteville tops Arkansas AP poll after beating Har-Ber

LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with last week's ranking, first-place votes received, records and total points from poll voters.

The AP poll is separate from the Democrat-Gazettehigh school football poll. The newspaper's rankings are viewable by clicking here.

OVERALL

(2) Fayetteville (7) 7-1 106 (3) North Little Rock (3) 8-0 97 (4) Greenwood (1) 8-0 83 (1) Springdale Har-Ber 6-2 77 (5) Bentonville 6-2 65 (6) Pulaski Academy 7-1 58 (9) Jonesboro 7-1 32 (10) Russellville 7-1 25 (8) Fort Smith Northside 5-2 21 (-) Bryant 6-2 17

Others receiving votes: Wynne 11, Pine Bluff 7, Cabot 5, West Memphis 1.

Class 6A

(1) Greenwood (11) 8-0 55

2-tie. (3) Jonesboro 7-1 35

2-tie. (2) Russellville 7-1 35

(4) Pine Bluff 5-2 27 (-) West Memphis 6-2 8

Other receiving votes: Benton 5.

Class 5A

(1) Pulaski Academy (11) 7-1 55 (2) Wynne 8-0 44 (3) Sylvan Hills 7-1 28 (4) Morrilton 3-5 18 (5) Greenbrier 7-1 10

Others receiving votes: LR McClellan 7, Alma 3.

Class 4A

(1) Nashville (10) 8-0 54 (2) Warren (1) 8-0 42 (3) Pulaski Robinson 7-1 31 (4) Prairie Grove 8-0 26 (5) Ashdown 6-2 5

Others receiving votes: Pea Ridge 3, Shiloh Christian 2, Gosnell 1.

Class 3A

1-tie. (1t) Charleston (7) 8-0 48

1-tie. (1t) Prescott (4) 8-0 48

(3) Bald Knob 8-0 28 (4) Glen Rose 7-1 22 (5) Fordyce 7-1 15

Other receiving votes: Junction City 4.

Class 2A

(1) England (11) 8-0 55 (4) Danville 7-0 44 (5) Hampton 8-0 30 (-) Des Arc 7-1 15 (3) Hector 7-1 14

Others receiving votes: Mount Ida 5, Cross County 1, Dierks 1.