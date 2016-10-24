Home /
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Fayetteville tops Arkansas AP poll after beating Har-Ber
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:48 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with last week's ranking, first-place votes received, records and total points from poll voters.
The AP poll is separate from the Democrat-Gazettehigh school football poll. The newspaper's rankings are viewable by clicking here.
OVERALL
(2) Fayetteville (7) 7-1 106
(3) North Little Rock (3) 8-0 97
(4) Greenwood (1) 8-0 83
(1) Springdale Har-Ber 6-2 77
(5) Bentonville 6-2 65
(6) Pulaski Academy 7-1 58
(9) Jonesboro 7-1 32
(10) Russellville 7-1 25
(8) Fort Smith Northside 5-2 21
(-) Bryant 6-2 17
Others receiving votes: Wynne 11, Pine Bluff 7, Cabot 5, West Memphis 1.
Class 6A
- (1) Greenwood (11) 8-0 55
2-tie. (3) Jonesboro 7-1 35
2-tie. (2) Russellville 7-1 35
(4) Pine Bluff 5-2 27
(-) West Memphis 6-2 8
Other receiving votes: Benton 5.
Class 5A
(1) Pulaski Academy (11) 7-1 55
(2) Wynne 8-0 44
(3) Sylvan Hills 7-1 28
(4) Morrilton 3-5 18
(5) Greenbrier 7-1 10
Others receiving votes: LR McClellan 7, Alma 3.
Class 4A
(1) Nashville (10) 8-0 54
(2) Warren (1) 8-0 42
(3) Pulaski Robinson 7-1 31
(4) Prairie Grove 8-0 26
(5) Ashdown 6-2 5
Others receiving votes: Pea Ridge 3, Shiloh Christian 2, Gosnell 1.
Class 3A
1-tie. (1t) Charleston (7) 8-0 48
1-tie. (1t) Prescott (4) 8-0 48
(3) Bald Knob 8-0 28
(4) Glen Rose 7-1 22
(5) Fordyce 7-1 15
Other receiving votes: Junction City 4.
Class 2A
(1) England (11) 8-0 55
(4) Danville 7-0 44
(5) Hampton 8-0 30
(-) Des Arc 7-1 15
(3) Hector 7-1 14
Others receiving votes: Mount Ida 5, Cross County 1, Dierks 1.
