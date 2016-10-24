Highfalutin words, paring pretension

I decided to write a column about highfalutin words and phrases, so I thought I had better look up "highfalutin" in the dictionary. I had never used the word in writing before. I'm a little embarrassed because I always thought the word was highfalutin'. I thought it was really "highfaluting," but that people pronounced it in a folksy way, without the "g." So I'm happy to have learned something today (though undoubtedly I'll forget a half dozen other things).

Now back to these pretentious phrases. A co-worker mentioned how much she dislikes when a voicemail message says, "I'll call back at my earliest convenience."

For one thing, the phrase is rude. The voice in the voicemail should be worried about the caller's time, instead.

I think people use words and phrases like this to sound businesslike or efficient, but using shorter phrases is often better.

Try: I'll call you back soon.

Here are some more shorter, better phrases:

It goes without saying. OK, then don't.

To make a long story short. So often this is said when the story has already gone on for some time. Too late, pal.

Well, that's neither here nor there. It must be somewhere.

As I was saying ... Not to be confused with what you were not saying.

Approximately. "About" is better.

Additionally. Also

Sufficient. Enough

Demonstrate. Show

Establish. Set up

Utilize. Use

Develop a strategic plan. Whew, plan is fine.

Ascertain. Find out or learn.

Afford an opportunity. Allow

Adversely affect. Harm

Consequently. So

Expeditiously. Fast

In an effort to. To

Necessitate. Need

Feeling sick

A while back I heard a conversation between a cab driver and my niece. The driver said he was planning to move to New York's West Village.

My niece asked why.

He answered, "Because it's sick."

This brings me to a commonly misused word involving stomach woes.

Wrong: I feel nauseous.

Right: I feel nauseated.

Nauseous is something that is nauseating or makes you sick. Or so I had been taught.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary adds a usage note about this. "Nauseous" is more frequently used to mean "feeling ill," and the dictionary says that's OK. This is an example of word meaning and acceptance changing before our eyes.

But sticklers still will tell you that you're using "nauseous" wrong.

A writer's words

Nineteen Eighty-Four author George Orwell's detailed six rules of writing in his essay "Politics and the English Language." I love them.

Never use a metaphor, simile or other figure of speech you are used to seeing in print. Never use a long word where a short one will do. If it is possible to cut a word out, always cut it out. Never use the passive where you can use the active. Never use a foreign phrase, a scientific word or jargon if you can think of an everyday English equivalent. Break any of these rules sooner than say anything outright barbarous.

