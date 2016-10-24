Home /
Hollywood stars makes unscheduled stop in Little Rock
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 8:28 a.m.
It might be rigged. We were just "emergency diverted" here pic.twitter.com/4OBBgMWdup— Jamie Bell (@1jamiebell) October 22, 2016
LITTLE ROCK — An American Airlines flight from Nashville to Los Angeles with two Hollywood stars on board made an emergency landing in Little Rock after a suspicious odor was reported in the cabin.
The aircraft landed Saturday at the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.
Shane Carter, a spokesman for the airport, said American Airlines flight 1134 landed safely about 5:17 p.m. There were 130 people on board. No injuries were reported.
Actors Kate Mara and Jamie Bell said on Twitter that they were on the flight. Bell tweeted a photo of the pair at the airport and Mara tweeted that the flight was "a disgraceful, pathetic way to treat the families traveling with infants and elderly."
The airline apologized, also via Twitter, for the disruption.
